The T20 World Cup 2022 delivered yet another shocking result on the last day of the Group 2 league fixtures as Pakistan qualified for the semifinals after they defeated Bangladesh and South Africa faced a stunning defeat against the Netherlands. Babar Azama and co needed to win all their remaining 3 fixtures after their losses against India and Zimbabwe in the first two opening matches of the tournament and guess what? They did it. Along with that, it came down to the equation where South Africa needed to lose against the Netherlands on Sunday (November 6) and they did. Pakistan now have qualified for the semifinals with 6 points from 5 matches with a net run-rate of +1.028.

In what remains a tension for Pakistan and their fans is ahead the semifinals is the form of opening pair Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. Especially, the Pakistan captain has struggled in Australia in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 failing to make an impact in almost every game. Babar's top score in the World Cup is 25 off 33 balls, which came against Bangladesh on Sunday (November 6). (Pakistan dethrone India from top of points table, Rohit Sharma's side need to win against Zimbabwe - Check Reason)

"we need fire power at the top with batters who are showing clear intent like Haris and Shahdab. Plz consider Haris opening with Riz and you one down followed by ur next best hitter. You should be rigid on winning the match and flexible on a balanced batting line up," tweeted former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi. (SA vs NED: BLAME GAME begins in South African camp as captain Temba Bavuma opens up on shock loss to Netherlands)

@babarazam258 we need fire power at the top with batters who are showing clear intent like Haris and Shahdab. Plz consider Haris opening with Riz and you one down followed by ur next best hitter. You should be rigid on winning the match and flexible on a balanced batting line up — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) November 6, 2022

Shahid Afridi opined that Babar Azam should not open batting for Pakistan in the semifinals and consider Haris opening with Mohammad Rizwan. He suggested that Babar and Rizwan are currently now showing any clear content of attacking and said that Babar should come in at number 3 with Pakistan's best hitter at number 4. Afridi advised Babar Azam to be flexible on a balanced batting line-up and be rigid on winning the game.