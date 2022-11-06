India vs Zimbabwe LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Rohit Sharma's side aim to finish Super 12 stage with win

Team India have already booked their semifinal berth in the T20 World Cup 2022 thanks to Netherlands stunning South Africa by 13 runs earlier in the day. A win over Zimbabwe in their final Super 12 match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday (November 6) afternoon will ensure that the team tops Group 2 and faces England in the second semifinal at Adelaide on Thursday (November 10).

Rohit Sharma’s side have only lost 1 game – to South Africa – in the Super 12 although they had to battle hard to win against Bangladesh by five runs (DLS method) in their last match. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, are out of the race for a berth in the semifinal although they stunned Babar Azam’s Pakistan by 1 run earlier in the tournament.

Zimbabwe need to win this game against India at the MCG to keep their hopes of finishing fourth in the Group and ensure automatic qualification for next edition of the T20 World Cup in 2024. However, India will be the favourites going into this match but can’t take anything for granted after the shocks seen in this tournament by Ireland, Netherlands and Zimbabwe as well.

