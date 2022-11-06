India vs Zimbabwe LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Rohit Sharma's side aim to finish Super 12 stage with win
India vs Zimbabwe LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Check IND vs ZIM, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Group 2, Match 42 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), in East Melbourne, Australia LIVE Updates here.
Team India have already booked their semifinal berth in the T20 World Cup 2022 thanks to Netherlands stunning South Africa by 13 runs earlier in the day. A win over Zimbabwe in their final Super 12 match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday (November 6) afternoon will ensure that the team tops Group 2 and faces England in the second semifinal at Adelaide on Thursday (November 10).
Rohit Sharma’s side have only lost 1 game – to South Africa – in the Super 12 although they had to battle hard to win against Bangladesh by five runs (DLS method) in their last match. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, are out of the race for a berth in the semifinal although they stunned Babar Azam’s Pakistan by 1 run earlier in the tournament.
#TeamIndia | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/4avLw1VgOT — BCCI (@BCCI) November 6, 2022
Zimbabwe need to win this game against India at the MCG to keep their hopes of finishing fourth in the Group and ensure automatic qualification for next edition of the T20 World Cup in 2024. However, India will be the favourites going into this match but can’t take anything for granted after the shocks seen in this tournament by Ireland, Netherlands and Zimbabwe as well.
IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup LIVE Score and Updates: PAK vs BAN Update!
Bangladesh made 127/8 in their alloted 20 overs after they won the toss and opted to bat first. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are going well in the chase so far.
IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup LIVE Score and Updates: Dream 11 prediction!
The India vs Zimbabwe match has become a mere formality now. But you can still benefit from it by making the best fantasy 11 teams.
IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup LIVE Score and Updates: Live Stream Details!
India vs Zimbabwe match has suddenly become inconsequential after Netherlands beat South Africa this morning. But India would still like to win this for it can hurt their reputation. And will give them the momentum going into the semifinals.
IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup LIVE Score and Updates: India in semis!
In case you have missed it, it was another mad day in T20 World Cup which has given a chance to Pakistan and Bangladesh to march into semis while India have qualified for the semifinals.
