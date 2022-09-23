'Top players can't be...', Mohammad Kaif breaks silence on Babar Azam and Rizwan's form ahead of PAK vs ENG 3rd T20I

Pakistan captain Babar Azam stormed back to form with a stunning hundred vs England in the 2nd T20I, putting a stop on critcism over his strike rate and slump in form. Babar had a horrific show in Asia Cup 2022 recently and his role as an opening batter was being questioned by the experts and fans. Former Pakistan pacer Aqib Javed had slammed Babar for playing with a low strike rate and went on to say that in PSL, teams never wanted his wicket as his slow approach was beneficial to the bowling team. The Pak captain has now answered back to Javed and other critics with his 2nd T20I hundred.

Like Babar, Mohammad Rizwan too has been criticised for his strike rate but the Pakistan wicketkeeper and batter slammed 88 off 51 balls in the same match, that included 5 fours and 4 sixes respectively, to gave a fitting reply to the haters.

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi posted a sarcastic tweet to take potshot at the critics of Babar and Rizwan when he wrote: "I think it is time to get rid of Kaptaan @babarazam258 and @iMRizwanPak. Itne selfish players. Agar sahi se khelte to match 15 overs me finish hojana chahye tha. Ye akhri over tak le gaye. Let's make this a movement. Nahi? Absolutely proud of this amazing Pakistani team."

When criticising players like Babar and Rizwan don't follow social media trends, think about their class. Top players can't be written off because of loss of form. #babar #rizwan — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 23, 2022

After Shaheen, Babar and Rizwan have got backing from former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif, who said that top-class cricketers should not be written off just because they are not making runs.

"When criticising players like Babar and Rizwan don't follow social media trends, think about their class. Top players can't be written off because of loss of form," wrote Kaif on his Twitter.

Pakistan play the 3rd T20I vs England at Karachi on September 23. There are four T20Is to go after tonight's match.