NewsCricket
PAK VS ENG

'Top players can't be...', Mohammad Kaif breaks silence on Babar Azam and Rizwan's form ahead of PAK vs ENG 3rd T20I

After Shaheen, Babar and Rizwan have got backing from former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif, who said that top-class cricketers should not be written off just because they are not making runs. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 05:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'Top players can't be...', Mohammad Kaif breaks silence on Babar Azam and Rizwan's form ahead of PAK vs ENG 3rd T20I

Pakistan captain Babar Azam stormed back to form with a stunning hundred vs England in the 2nd T20I, putting a stop on critcism over his strike rate and slump in form. Babar had a horrific show in Asia Cup 2022 recently and his role as an opening batter was being questioned by the experts and fans. Former Pakistan pacer Aqib Javed had slammed Babar for playing with a low strike rate and went on to say that in PSL, teams never wanted his wicket as his slow approach was beneficial to the bowling team. The Pak captain has now answered back to Javed and other critics with his 2nd T20I hundred. 

Like Babar, Mohammad Rizwan too has been criticised for his strike rate but the Pakistan wicketkeeper and batter slammed 88 off 51 balls in the same match, that included 5 fours and 4 sixes respectively, to gave a fitting reply to the haters.

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi posted a sarcastic tweet to take potshot at the critics of Babar and Rizwan when he wrote: "I think it is time to get rid of Kaptaan @babarazam258 and @iMRizwanPak. Itne selfish players. Agar sahi se khelte to match 15 overs me finish hojana chahye tha. Ye akhri over tak le gaye. Let's make this a movement. Nahi? Absolutely proud of this amazing Pakistani team."

After Shaheen, Babar and Rizwan have got backing from former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif, who said that top-class cricketers should not be written off just because they are not making runs. 

"When criticising players like Babar and Rizwan don't follow social media trends, think about their class. Top players can't be written off because of loss of form," wrote Kaif on his Twitter. 

Pakistan play the 3rd T20I vs England at Karachi on September 23. There are four T20Is to go after tonight's match.

Live Tv

Pak vs EngPakistan vs EnglandPAK vs ENG 3rd T20IMohammad KaifBabar AzamMohammad Rizwan

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Operation 'All Out' against PFI
DNA Video
DNA: Pak Foreign Minister Bilawal's unreasonable lie at United Nations
DNA Video
DNA: Muslims 'fascinated' after meeting Mohan Bhagwat?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'National protest' in Japan at Shinzo Abe's state funeral
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why no action is being taken on potholes?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the mindset behind polluting the ocean
DNA Video
DNA: How dangerous is Putin's 'nuclear threat'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft Terror Attack' on Hindu Temples in Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 21, 2022