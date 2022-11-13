PAK vs ENG: UK PM Rishi Sunak's tweet ahead of T20 World Cup final goes VIRAL, he says, 'I'll be cheering...'

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has taken a special interest in cricket ahead of the final between Pakistan and England at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the iconic MCG on Sunday night. Jos Buttler's England have made to the final after a scratchy start to the tournament in which they battled rain and faced upsets. In the final, they play Babar Azam's Pakistan who have rediscovered their lost mojo. They were beaten by India and Zimbabwe respectively in the first two matches but they soon brought back their campaign on track with wins vs Netherlands, South Africa and Bangladesh respectively and with some help from others, qualified for the semi-finals.

Also Read - T20 World Cup 2022 Final: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan bowl as Shaheen Afridi bats in nets, WATCH

England and Pakistan are two best T20 teams in the World Cup and there is no doubt that it will be a nail-biting of a contest. Sunak is too excited for the match and he tweeted ahead of the big final. His tweet read: "Good luck to @englandcricket in the T20 World Cup final against Pakistan tomorrow. I’ll be cheering you on, along with every other cricket fan across the UK. We’re behind you all the way."

Check out Rishi Sunak's tweet ahead of the PAK vs ENG final here:

Good luck to @englandcricket in the T20 World Cup final against Pakistan tomorrow.



I'll be cheering you on, along with every other cricket fan across the UK.



We're behind you all the way. November 12, 2022

All eyes will be on the likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Haris in this match. They are two main reasons why Pakistan were able to play better in their remaining games after early losses. Afridi was struggling to bowl at his full speed and in the game vs South Africa he found his mojo back and till now has picked up 9 wickets in the tournament. He will be a key bowler against England, especially in his first spell upfront.

Haris has provided the boost for Pakistan with the bat at No 3. Pakistan desperately needed a batter who could play at such a strike rate and they found that player in Haris.