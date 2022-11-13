Virat Kohli reacts to Pakistan's heartbreaking defeat to England in T20 World Cup 2022 final

PAK vs ENG: England broke the 1992 World Cup jinx in the T20 World Cup 2022 final against Pakistan as they lifted the coveted trophy at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday (November 13). After the disappointing defeat of Pakistan and brilliant performance of Jos Buttler-led England, cricketers along with fans around the globe reacted to the final match of the tournament in Australia. Among the many reactions, one was from Team India batter Virat Kohli, who posted a picture of England lifting the trophy on his Instagram story writing, "Congratulations England, Well deserved."

Checkout the picture here...

Appreciation from Virat Kohli for the new World Cup champions. pic.twitter.com/bo18RUYqsX — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 13, 2022

England all-rounder Ben Stokes (52 not out off 49 balls) just like the 2019 ODI World Cup, anchored the chase despite occasional scratchiness and had a calm Moeen Ali (19) supporting him from the other end. England kept their cool and chased down their target in 19 overs to regain the title after 2010.

The Jos Buttler-led side were right on the money at MCG on Sunday as they outclassed/outplayed Pakistan in almost department in their T20 World Cup 2022 final match. England won their second T20 World Cup title, the Three Lions won it in 2010 before. All-rounder Sam Curran was handed the player of the match award for his fiery spell of 3 wickets in the final. Moreover, the young England prodigy won the player of the tournament for the T20 World Cup 2022 as well for his brilliant performances in every England match. (WATCH: Shadab Khan consoles CRYING Babar Azam after heartbreaking defeat to England in T20 World Cup final)