'1992 repeat nahi hua', Fans troll Pakistan as Ben Stokes leads England to become T20 Champions

Pakistan cricket team were brutally trolled on social media as England defeated the Babar Azam-led side by 5 wickets to win the T20 World Cup 2022 title on Sunday (November 13) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Many Men in Green fans were speculating that history will repeat itself (the 1992 World Cup win of Pakistan against England) but Jos Buttler and co had other plans. Before the final of the World Cup, Pakistan fans were pouring social media with pictures of Imran Khan lifting the 1992 World Cup trophy suggesting that this year Babar Azam will do the same. After England became champions of the world, fans from all around the globe trolled the Pakistan cricket team and their fans.

Checkout the reactions here....

1992 history has rewritten #EngvsPak — Mani Rajendran (@Mani_ayyappa123) November 13, 2022

but but ye toh 1992 tha na — Rahul (@imRahulDasGupta) November 13, 2022

1992 can't be repeated, Although 2022 Team is good enough but #1992 have #Imrankhan , An injured & confident Captain , Passinative & firm believer... Captain like @ImranKhanPTI is one in history of Pakistan, No one is born to be like him#PAKvsEng #T20Iworldcup2022Final pic.twitter.com/Ne4pcnhBI3 — Nimra (@_NiMrA_ImRaN_) November 13, 2022

Oh, and 1992 well and truly avenged, in the same stadium! @ECB_cricket! November 13, 2022

1992 mein aisa tou nae hua tha — Wardahmirza (@danzx1ka) November 13, 2022

Opting to field, England dished out a clinical bowling performance to restrict Pakistan to a below-par 137 for 8 before chasing down the target with six balls to spare at the MCG.

Pakistan never had any momentum in their innings. Babar Azam (32), Mohammad Rizwan (15), Shan Masood (38) and Shadab Khan (20) were the only ones who reached double figures.

Sam Curran (3/12) did most of the damage with three wickets, while Adil Rashid (2/22) and Chris Jordan (2/27) snapped two each. In reply, England were 45 for three in the sixth over but Ben Stokes (52 not out) produced a gritty fifty to take his team home. Jos Buttler (26), Harry Brook (20) and Moeen Ali (19) were the other contributors.

Brief Scores:

Pakistan: 137 for 8 in 20 overs (Shan Masood 38; Sam Curran 3/12).

England: 138 for 5 wickets in 19 overs (Ben Stokes 52 not out; Haris Rauf 2/23). (With PTI inputs)