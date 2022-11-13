Pak vs Eng T20 World Cup 2022 Highlights: England beat Pakistan by 5 wickets to win T20 World Cup 2022
Pak vs Eng T20 World Cup 2022 Highlights: Follow LIVE Updates of PAK vs ENG, Final Match, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, that will be played at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on 13 November, Sunday.
Trending Photos
Pak vs Eng T20 World Cup 2022 Highlights: Babar Azam's Pakistan and Jos Buttler-led England will take on each other in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday (November 13). The match is expected to be a nail-biting contest as these two sides have raised their game in the middle of the tournament and looked to have found the best playing XI. England have received a big boost with pacer Mark Wood declared fit for the final. Both Pakistan and England had a scratchy start to the the tournament. Pakistan, in fact, lost both their first two matches against India and Zimbabwe respectively.
However, the threat of rain is looming large over the final with both Sunday and Reserve Day on Monday (November 14) have 100 per cent chance of showers according to Australian MET department. There is provision of extended play on Reserve Day to determine a winner in the T20 World Cup 2022 final.
Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Key Highlights Pak innings:
* Pakistan scored 137/8 in 20 overs after England won the toss and asked Babar Azam and Co to bat first
* Adil Rashid bowled superbly to pick 2 wickets for 22 runs in four overs which included 1 maiden
* England bowled brilliantly in the death overs, ensuring Pakistan did not go past 150-run mark.
They were on the edge of an early knock out but they were helped tremendously by other results going in their favour. Like when Netherlands beat South Africa, their chances for the semi-finals came alive and Pakistan latched on to that opportunity with both the hands. After those two early blows, they brought back their campaign on track and never looked back.
___ ___ ________ __
Winning on and off the field __#WeHaveWeWill | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/AXu7uuGPDP— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 9, 2022
England too, after winning their first match against Afghanistan, lost to Ireland in a rain-marred match. Then their game vs Australia was washed out. From thereon, every match that they played was a virtual knock out and and that sort of pushed the English team to do well. They beat New Zealand and Sri Lanka next to ensure they reached the semi-finals where they absolutely thrashed the Indian cricket team, inflicting a 10-wicket loss at them to set up a mouth-watering encounter against Pakistan in the big final.
Check LIVE SCORE from Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Final HERE.
PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup Final LIVE SCORE and Updates: England beat Pakistan by 5 wickets
Ben Stokes has done it! England win the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, beat Pakistan by 5 wickets in Final.
PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup Final LIVE SCORE and Updates: England on top
Ben Stokes is four runs away from his fifty and England is 7 runs away from becoming the T20 World Cup champions.
LIVE Score ENG 131/4 (18) CRR: 7.28 REQ: 3.5
England need 7 runs in 12 balls
PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup Final LIVE SCORE and Updates: England on top
Mohammad Wasim Jr gives 16 runs in the 17th over. England is just 2 six away from a win.
LIVE Score ENG 126/4 (17) CRR: 7.41 REQ: 4 England need 12 runs in 18 balls
PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup Final LIVE SCORE and Updates: England on top
Ben Stokes ends Iftikhar Ahmed's over with a six and four. England is back on top.
LIVE Score ENG 110/4 (16) CRR: 6.88 REQ: 7
England need 28 runs in 24 balls
PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup Final LIVE SCORE and Updates: Big blow for Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi gets injured
Iftikhar Ahmed completes Afridi's over as he leaves the field.
PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup Final LIVE SCORE and Updates: All eyes on Ben Stokes
Ben Stokes need to finish this game for England. Shaheen Afridi is back in the attack. Thrilling contest on the card.
LIVE Score ENG 97/4 (15) CRR: 6.47 REQ: 8.2
England need 41 runs in 30 balls
PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup Final LIVE SCORE and Updates: Ben Stokes need to fire
Ben Stokes is playing at a strike rate of 70. England's required rate went up to 8. Moeen Ali has joined Stokes in the middle.
LIVE Score ENG 89/4 (14) CRR: 6.36 REQ: 8.17
England need 49 runs in 36 balls
PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup Final LIVE SCORE and Updates: Harry Brook departs
Pakistan bounce back with a wicket. Harry Brook departs for 20 in 23 balls. Shadab Khan picks his first wicket of the match.
LIVE Score ENG 84/4 (12.3) CRR: 6.72 REQ: 7.2
England need 54 runs in 45 balls
PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup Final LIVE SCORE and Updates: Pakistan build pressure
Naseem Shah bowls a three-run over. Pakistan are building pressure. The required rate is 7 now. Pakistan took a DRS but there was nothing in sniko.
LIVE Score ENG 82/3 (12) CRR: 6.83 REQ: 7
England need 56 runs in 48 balls
PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup Final LIVE SCORE and Updates: Shadab Khan bowling beautifully
Just 2 runs in Shadab Khan's over. The wicket is just around the corner. Ben Stokes need to score quickly now. England can't afford to take this game deep.
LIVE Score ENG 79/3 (11) CRR: 7.18 REQ: 6.56
England need 59 runs in 54 balls
PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup Final LIVE SCORE and Updates: PAK desparte for wickets
England need 61 runs in 60 balls. Pakistan need some miracle to bounce back into the game.
LIVE Score ENG 77/3 (10) CRR: 7.7 REQ: 6.1
PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup Final LIVE SCORE and Updates: Shadab Khan bowling wonderful spell
Another brilliant over for Shadab Khan but Pakistan need a wicket from him. England need run-a-ball from here.
LIVE Score ENG 69/3 (9) CRR: 7.67 REQ: 6.27
England need 69 runs in 66 balls
PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup Final LIVE SCORE and Updates: Ben Stokes playing anchor role
Mohammad Wasim Jr gives 7 runs in his first over with 2 wide balls in it. Ben Stokes still playing at strike rate of 50.
LIVE Score ENG 61/3 (8) CRR: 7.62 REQ: 6.42
England need 77 runs in 72 balls
PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup Final LIVE SCORE and Updates: Ben Stokes playing the anchor role
Just 5 runs from Shadab Khan's over. Ben Stokes and Harry brook need to build a partnership. England need just over 6 per over.
LIVE Score ENG 54/3 (7) CRR: 7.71 REQ: 6.46
England need 84 runs in 78 balls
PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup Final LIVE SCORE and Updates: Big blow for England, Haris Rauf takes 2nd wicket
Huge Wicket for Pakistan! Haris Rauf is bringing his best game in the final. All eyes are on Ben Stokes now with Harry Brook in the middle.
LIVE Score ENG 43/2 (5) CRR: 8.6 REQ: 6.33
PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup Final LIVE SCORE and Updates: Jos Buttler on top, Pakistan bowlers under pressure
Jos Buttler has just scooped the ball over the wicket-keeper's head. Naseem Shah is amazed by the shot and so is everyone on the field. 11 runs from Shah's over.
LIVE Score ENG 43/2 (5) CRR: 8.6 REQ: 6.33
PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup Final LIVE SCORE and Updates: Pakistan picks another wicket
OUT! Haris Rauf provides another breakthrough as England lose Philip Salt. The English batsman was playing big shot on every ball. Pakistan bounce back in the game.
LIVE Score ENG 32/2 (3.3) CRR: 9.14 REQ: 6.42
PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup Final LIVE SCORE and Updates: Pakistan need quick wickets
Pakistan takes an unsuccesful LBW review but impact was umpires' call thus they do not lose the DRS. Buttler continue to dominate Afridi, flicks the ball for a boundary. 7 runs from Afridi's over.
LIVE Score ENG 28/1 (3) CRR: 9.33 REQ: 6.47
PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup Final LIVE SCORE and Updates: Jos Buttler continues to dominate Pakistan bowlers
Jos Buttler has scored 15 runs in 8 balls with two boundaries in it. He will look to play his shots and Pakistan need to get him out. Naseem Shah gave 14 runs in his first over.
LIVE Score ENG 21/1 (2) CRR: 10.5 REQ: 6.5
PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup Final LIVE SCORE and Updates: Shaheen Afridi removes Alex Hales in first over
Clean Bowled! Shaheen Afridi does the trick. Dangerous Alex Hales is back in the dugout. Pakistan get the big breakthrough. Pakistan punching back in the game. Low-scoring thriller on the cards.
LIVE Score ENG 7/1 (1) CRR: 7 REQ: 6.89
PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup Final LIVE SCORE and Updates: England need 138 to win!
Pakistan make only 137/7 at the end of 20 overs. Shan Masood top scores with 38 off 28 balls. Is this enough? Don't think so, for this solid England batting lineup led by Jos Buttler and Alex Hales. All depends on Shaheen Afridi now.
PAK 137/8 (20)
PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup Final LIVE SCORE and Updates: Pakistan lose 7th wicket!
WICKET! Mohammad Nawaz goes as Pakistan lose their 7th wicket. England have been terrific with the ball in hand. Let's see how many Pakistan can make in the last over. Shaheen Afridi Mohammad Wasim Jr in the middle.
PAK 131/7 (19)
PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup Final LIVE SCORE and Updates: Shadab departs!
OUT! Shadab Khan departs too as Pakistan lose their sixth wicket and things are not looking good. Chris Jordan with the wicket and he has pushed Pakistan further back in the match.
PAK 123/6 (17.2)
PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup Final LIVE SCORE and Updates: Masood departs!
WICKET! What a day Sam Curran is having as he gets rid of Shan Masood in the 17th over just when Pakistan were looking to score big boundaries. They lose their fifth wicket.
PAK 121/5 (16.3)
PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup Final LIVE SCORE and Updates: Slog overs begin!
Just five more overs to go now. Shadab and Masood look to up the tempo of the innings a the slog overs begin. England will reintroduce the pacers now again. Let's see how many Pakistan can score in the last 30 balls.
PAK 108/4 (15.1)
PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup Final LIVE SCORE and Updates: Pak pin hopes in Shadab
Shadab Khan joins Masood in the middle after fall of Iftikhar and he smashes Rashid, England's best bowler so far, for a boundary down the ground. Rashid done with his spell. 2 for 22 and one was maiden. What a performance at the biggest of stages.
PAK 98/4 (14)
PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup Final LIVE SCORE and Updates: Iftikhar GONE!
Pakistan completely on back foot now as Iftikhar Ahmed departs too. Ben Stokes picks up the wicket and England continue to be on top here. Brilliant display of bowling strength from England here.
PAK 85/4 (12.2)
PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup Final LIVE SCORE and Updates: Babar out!
Wicket! Babar is gone. Adil Rashid strikes again and this time he gets rid of Babar Azam. Iftikhar Ahmed now comes in at bat at No 5. Rashid strikes on the first ball of the over again.
PAK 84/3 (11.1)
PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup Final LIVE SCORE: Drinks break!
Babar and Shan are ticking singles and doubles. But Pakistan need boundaries. They need to play more freely here. They must aim a total of 180 to challenge England in the second innings. Meanwhile, drinks on the field at the halfway stage of innings.
PAK 68/2 (10)
PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup Final LIVE SCORE and Updates: Babar is key!
Babar Azam is playing well now, scoring quick doubles and hitting an odd boundary. Chris Jordan has been introdcued into the attack. Finished with a dot. Nine off the first over he bowls. England on top.
PAK 59/2 (9)
PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup Final LIVE SCORE: Mohammad Haris departs!
OUT! Haris departs as Adil Rashid strikes on just the first ball of his spell. Haris decided to go big against Rashid but has been caught in the deep by Ben Stokes. Babar Azam has been joined Shan Masood in the middle now. Fifty comes up for Pakistan on the board as well.
PAK 50/2 (8)
PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup Final LIVE SCORE: Pressure on Pakistan
Mohammad Haris has come on to the pitch and he remains a key player here. If he gets going, Pakistan will get going. Babar needs to be there to steady the innings. But for now, Pakistan under pressure as England dominate with the ball.
PAK 39/1 (6)
PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup Final LIVE SCORE: Rizwan gone!
That's it! First wicket for England as Mohammad Rizwan departs. The inside edge drags it on to the stumps and Pakistan lose their first wicket. He was looking tentative Rizwan and Pakistan are on back foot here. Sam Curran gets the wicket.
PAK 29/1 (4.5)
PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup Final LIVE SCORE: Babar, Rizwan off to slow start!
This is a slow start from Pakistan and England bowlers hollook to dominate from the word go. Rizwan looking for impossible singles and looks like there will be a run out soon for the way they are running between the wickets.
PAK 28/0 (4)
PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup Final LIVE SCORE: Woakes from other end!
Pakistan openers Babar and Rizwan looking nervous in the middle. Chris Woakes bowls from the other end and he keeps it tight as well. 12 runs off 12 balls so far.
PAK 12/0 (2)
PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup Final LIVE SCORE: Pak off to nervous start!
The match starts with a free hit as Ben Stokes oversteps. The next ball is a wide as Stokes loses the line. Stokes improves on line and length and Rizwan almost ran himself out. Pakistan look nervous in the middle. Babar off the mark as well with a double off the last ball.
PAK 8/0 (1)
PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup Final LIVE SCORE: Pak off to nervous start!
The match starts with a free hit as Ben Stokes oversteps. The next ball is a wide as Stokes loses the line. Stokes improves on line and length and Rizwan almost ran himself out. Pakistan look nervous in the middle. Babar off the mark as well with a double off the last ball.
PAK 8/0 (1)
PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup Final Updates: Teams come out for national anthems!
Pakistan and England come out for their national anthems. The match starts soon. Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam will open the innings. Ben Stokes to open the attack? Let's see. Ball number 1 coming up soon.
PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup Final Updates: Pitch report!
"There are some nice dry grass areas on the surface. But there are green patches as well. It's very very hard. Want to use the short ball. It swung more in the poweplay here than in any other ground. The kind of bowlers we have today - Shaheen, Stokes, Woakes - stick to your strengths", Ian Bishop's observation about the pitch in play for tonight's final.
PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup Final Updates: Playing 11s announced!
Teams:
Pakistan (Playing XI): Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi
England (Playing XI): Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid
PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup Final Updates: TOSS NEWS!
Jos Buttler has won the toss and England have opted to bowl first. Both teams are unchanged.
PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup Final LIVE Updates: Pakistan fans have arrived in numbers!
Needless to say MCG will be buzzing in the final as fans have arrived in big numbers at the venue for the final. Pakistan fans will surely outnumber the English here and if the Men in Green win, that will be some sight to watch.
Toss coming up soon.
PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup Final Updates: ICC makes BIG rule change!
The ICC has decided to further extend the playing time of the World Cup final by one hour. This is to ensure that teams have chance to finish the match even if rain makes interruptions.
Read more on ICC's rule change to extend duration of match here
PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup Final Updates: Toss at 1 pm IST!
The toss of the big final will take place at 1 pm IST with both captains Babar Azam and Jos Buttler present in the middle of the MCG. The toss could turn out to be crucial as both sides will be looking to chase, even if it is a final, they will back their strengths, and employ the same policy as the semi-finals.
PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup Final Updates: Fake Bean vs Real Bean!
Fans are billing this final as a battle between Fake Mr Bean abd Real Mr Bean. The Fake Bean story is refusing to die with Pakistan making it to final.
PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup Final Updates: Key players in today's final!
Shaheen Afridi and Jos Buttler hold the key in today's match. Both can givn good starts to the two teams. Hales too will be important. If Shaheen is negated and Mohammad Haris controlled, England will have the World Cup. They have been the difference otherwise Pakistan likely to play same cricket as vs Ind and Zim.
PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup Final Updates: An Indian presence in MCG final
India may not have made the cut to the final of the T20 World Cup but there will be an Indian presence at the venue that is MCG. Janaki Easwar, a 13-year-old India-origin singer will be performing at the MCG before the Pakistan vs England final.
PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup Final Updates: Babar Azam bowls to Afridi
Ahead of the big Pakistan vs England final, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were seen training Shaheen Shah Afridi with the ball in hand in nets, preparing the ace pacer for crunch moments when he comes to bat in final.
PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup Final: Mark Wood fit to play
England team have received a big boost ahead of their T20 World Cup 2022 final against Pakistan at the MCG today. Pacer Mark Wood is fit to play and set to repace Chris Jordan in the playing XI.
Check Predicted Playing 11 for Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 match here.
T20 World Cup 2022 Final: Pakistan, England yet to win T20I at MCG
Jos Buttler's England have never lost a match to Pakistan in T20 World Cup tournament. However, both England and Pakistan are yet to win a T20I game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground here the T20 World Cup 2022 Final is going to take place.
England's winning formula: Fantastic players Fearless cricket!
Will it help them win the in #PAKvENG?
Today, 12 PM | Star Sports Network & Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/u7GtyYy16T
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 13, 2022
T20 World Cup 2022, PAK vs ENG Final: Will RAIN push title game into RESERVE day?
Grey clouds are already hanging over Melbourne ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 Final at the MCG today. The MET department predicts almost 100 per cent chance of rain on Sunday as well as the Reserve day on Monday (November 14).
Check the Melbourne Weather report for Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Final here.
PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 Final: England hold the edge
Jos Buttler's England side hold the edge in T20I clashes against Babar Azam's Pakistan. England lead the Head-to-head 18-9 with one match ending in no-result. Will the trend continue or will Pakistan post their 10th win over England to win their second T20 World Cup title.
Jos Buttler Shaheen Afridi
Who's coming out on top in the #T20WorldCup final?#PAKvENG head-to-head https://t.co/VV3ElJGDXr pic.twitter.com/FVK4E3fXLk
— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) November 13, 2022
T20 World Cup 2022 Final, PAK vs ENG: Dream11 Tips
Babar Azam or Jos Buttler, Mark Wood or Shaheen Shah Afridi. Who should be you Fantasy Picks for Pakistan vs England final.
Check Dream11 picks for Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final here.
PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 Final: Check Live streaming details
Babar Azam's Pakistan will take on Jos Buttler-led England in the final of the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground today.
Check Live Streaming details of Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup Final 2022 here.
LIVE Updates T20 World Cup Final 2022 | PAK Vs ENG Cricket Live Score: Wood fit to play?
HUGE scare for Pakistan as Mark Wood likely to play final, watch video here.
LIVE Updates T20 World Cup Final 2022 | PAK Vs ENG Cricket Live Score: Brian Lara on final
Brian Lara says, "I think Pakistan has the better team in terms of individual players. England has played very well and played structured cricket but I would like to see the trophy go to Asia."
Brian Lara wants the trophy to go to Asia, means he wants Pakistan to win the T20 World Cup 2022.
LIVE Updates T20 World Cup Final 2022 | PAK Vs ENG Cricket Live Score: Hayden the man!
Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Final: Brett Lee credits Matthew Hayden for Babar Azam's side's success in T20 WC.
LIVE Updates T20 World Cup Final 2022 | PAK Vs ENG Cricket Live Score: head to head stats
In the ODI World Cup, Pakistan have the upper hand winning 5-4 from 10 matches. One match was a no result. Overall, England lead with 18 wins to Pakistan's 9 wins.
PAK VS ENG FINAL T20 World Cup 2022: Player of the tournament!
T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli to Shaheen Afridi, contenders for Player of the tournament award - Check In Pics HERE
PAK VS ENG FINAL T20 World Cup 2022: Fastest bowlers!
Haris Rauf to Lockie Ferguson, FASTEST bowlers of T20 World Cup 2022 so far - Check here in PICS
PAK VS ENG FINAL T20 World Cup 2022: Weather report
A full game of T20 cricket may not be possible on November 13 at MCG as weather forecast tells that there is 84 percent chance of rainfall in Melbourne on the day of PAK vs ENG final.
PAK VS ENG FINAL T20 World Cup 2022: Jos Buttler speaks up ahead of final
Watch the video of England skipper Jos Buttler talking to his teammates ahead the T20 World Cup 2022 final against Pakistan.
"We're playing in a World Cup final. Accept that and be really excited by that!" #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/hg8oMlwEmt
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 12, 2022
PAK VS ENG FINAL T20 World Cup 2022: Gavaskar makes BIG statement
Sunil Gavaskar makes BIG statement on Team India's T20 cricket future after loss to England in semifinal of T20 World Cup 2022.
PAK VS ENG FINAL Updates T20 World Cup 2022: Key players for Pakistan and England
Pakistan key players: Two men essentially brought back Pakistan's campaign on track. They were Mohammad Haris and Shaheen Shah Afridi. Haris was a fresh change while Afridi found his mojo back against the South Africans. They will hold the key for success of Pakistan again.
England key players: Jos Buttler and Alex Hales are impact players who open the innings. If they fire, and repeat what they did against India, it will push Pakistan on back foot quite early. Mark Wood, if he plays, will be crucial for England's success.
PAK VS ENG FINAL Updates T20 World Cup 2022: Probable playing 11s
Pakistan XI: Babar Azam, Rizwan, Haris, Masood, Iftikhar, Shadab, Nawaz, Wasim Jr, Naseem, Haris Rauf, Shaheen
England XI: Buttler, Hales, Salt/Malan, Stokes, Brook, Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Woakes, Jordan/Wood, Rashid
PAK VS ENG FINAL Updates T20 World Cup 2022: LIVE stream details and preview!
It is difficult to pick up a winner between the two great T20 sides in the final. Chances are big that the final may go down the wire.
Read our PAK vs ENG Preview and check how to watch match in India, Pakistan, UK and USA here
PAK VS ENG FINAL T20 World Cup 2022: Two brilliant pace attacks battle it out!
Pakistan have arguably the best bowling attack in the world, at least in this format. Shaheen, Wasim, Naseem and Rauf make for a threatening quartet, ensuring batters don't get much space to hit boundaries. England, on the other hand, have been missing Archer, Topley and Wood is also out but despite these injuries, they have delivered on the big stage. They have bowled to a plan and have partnership breakers in their lineup. This final will also be a contest between two very good pace attacks and let's see which one of thes has a good outing.
PAK VS ENG FINAL T20 World Cup 2022: Babar Azam's bold statement!
Pakistan captain answered a question posed by Zee News in the pre-match press conference ahead of the final vs England. He was quizzed on Pakistan PM's controversial tweet on Team India.
Read what Babar had to say on the Pakistan PM's dig on Team India
PAK VS ENG FINAL T20 World Cup 2022: Head to head record
In just the T20 World Cups, England and Pakistan have met twice. England have won on both the occasions, by six wickets in 2010 and by 48 runs in 2009.
Overall in T20Is, England lead 18-9 versus Pakistan, while one match ended in no result.
PAK VS ENG FINAL T20 World Cup 2022: Rain chances in Melbourne?
Melbourne has been receiving an unusual spell of rain in the last one month or so. Some matches held their were affected by weather and expect rain to play spoilsport on November 13 as well.
Form more weather updates from Melbourne ahead of PAK vs ENG final, read here
PAK VS ENG FINAL T20 World Cup 2022: Will Wood play?
England are not sure whether ace pacer Mark Wood or batter Dawid Malan can play the final as they both are healing their respective injuries. But England coach Matthew Mott has not ruled them out yet and says they are keeping 'an open mind' to their availability.
Read more on what England coach has to say on team selection here
PAK VS ENG FINAL T20 World Cup 2022: Babar Azam vs Jos Buttler
Hello and welcome to our live blog coverage of the T20 World Cup 2022 final to be played between Babar Azam and Jos Buttler's sides. Both these sides have had similar journeys in the competition, raising their game at the right time and making it semis where they thrashed their opponent. It will be interesting to see who overcomes who in this big final.
Here, we do a nice build up to the match tomorrow (November 13) with related articles and updates. Stay tuned for all updates.
More Stories