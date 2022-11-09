PAK vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal: Pakistan have 100 percent win record vs New Zealand in World Cup knockouts, check here

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been sweating out in the nets ahead of the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 against New Zealand. The match will be played at the SCG on November 9 (Wednesday) and all eyes will be on the Pakistan skipper who has been struggling for form and runs. Men in Green started their tournament on back foot with losses vs arch-rivals India and then a shock defeat vs Zimbabwe. These losses derailed their campaign before they bounced back with wins vs Netherlands, South Africa and Bangladesh respectively to qualify for the semifinals. Of course, they were helped by the fact that Netherlands caused an upset against South Africans to knock them out of the tournament.

Also Read: LIVE score and updates from Pak vs NZ semifinal clash

Pakistan now meet New Zealand in the T20 World Cup's first semifinal and they will start as favourites against Kane Williamson's side. The Black Caps have had a terrible record against Pakistan in the knockout matches. They have faced Pakistan three times before in knock out tournaments of World Cups and have lost on all three occasions.

New Zealand and Pakistan meet at the SCG with a spot in the Final up for grabs _



Which team wins today?#T20WorldCup | #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/V9cHaS4Mk1 November 9, 2022

Pakistan met New Zealand for the first time in a knock out clash of a World Cup in 1992 at Auckland. Black Caps lost the match to Imran Khan's side by 4 wickets and six balls in hand. The two sides met again in the year 1999 and this time Wasim Akram led Pakistan. New Zealand lost that game by 9 wickets in what was a one-sided encounter. Pakistan met Nee Zealand in another semi-final at the T20 World Cup 2007 at Cape Town. This time too Shoaib Malik-led side beat Stephen Fleming's New Zealand by 6 wickets to move into finals.

The history is not with New Zealand. But they are currently in good form. Pakistan can take heart from the past record but they know this Black Caps outfit is a different beast and every day is a new day in cricket. On match days, history does not count for much.