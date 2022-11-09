topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
PAK VS NZ

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PAK vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semifinal in Sydney, 130 PM IST, November 9

Pakistan vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semifinal Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of PAK vs NZ, Pakistan Dream11 Team Player List, New Zealand Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 06:52 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PAK vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semifinal in Sydney, 130 PM IST, November 9

In-form New Zealand returns to a happy hunting ground on Wednesday (November 9) to meet a pace-packed, recharged Pakistan in the first of the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals. New Zealand made a rollicking start to the Super 12 stage at the Sydney Cricket Ground last month when it thrashed host Australia by 89 runs, a win that avenged a defeat in last year’s World T20 final and a margin that ultimately cost the defending champions a spot in the semifinals.

Glenn Phillips smashed a century at the SCG later to outscore Sri Lanka as the Kiwis topped Group 1 on superior net run-rate after finishing equal on seven competition points with England and Australia. Pakistan got a barely believable entry into the semis after South Africa’s shocking 13-run loss to Netherlands on Sunday, one of the biggest upsets in a global limited-overs tournament. Now Pakistan is one win away from a final.

Had South Africa not stumbled yet again in a major ICC event, Pakistan’s win over Bangladesh wouldn’t have been enough to lift Babar Azam's lineup into the playoff stage. Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden, working as a team mentor for Pakistan, described the combination of results as a “Magic day.”

Pakistan had a bumpy start but, like 2021 runners-up New Zealand, has fond memories of SCG where Shadab Khan’s brilliant maiden T20 international half-century and two wickets in two balls led them to victory over South Africa in the group stage. After starting with back-to-back last-over losses in Group 2 to archrival India and Zimbabwe, Pakistan regrouped with wins over Netherlands, South Africa and Bangladesh but still needed a favour from Netherlands to sneak into the semifinals for a record sixth time.

Match Details

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semifinal

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Date & Time: November 9 at 130 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

PAK vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semifinal Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway

Batters: Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shan Masood, Glenn Phillips

All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Trent Boult, Tim Southee

Captain: Glenn Phillips

Vice-captain: Shaheen Shah Afridi

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semifinal match Predicted 11

Pakistan: Babar Azam(C), Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (C), Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

Live Tv

PAK vs NZT20 World Cup 2022Pakistan vs New ZealandPAK vs NZ Dream11Dream11Babar AzamKane Williamson

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Understand the concept of Lunar Eclipse
DNA Video
DNA: '360 degree' analysis of Suryakumar Yadav's batting
DNA Video
DNA: Lab-grown blood given to people in clinical trials
DNA Video
DNA: World famous poet John Milton passed away in 1674
DNA Video
DNA: India to become 'leader' of G-20 countries
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 8, 2022
DNA
DNA: What changed in 6 years of demonetisation?
DNA
DNA: Tirupati's treasure growing every year
DNA
DNA: Who is worried with the reservation of poor?
DNA
DNA: What is the raw script of Pakistan's K-2 plan?