PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PAK vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semifinal in Sydney, 130 PM IST, November 9

In-form New Zealand returns to a happy hunting ground on Wednesday (November 9) to meet a pace-packed, recharged Pakistan in the first of the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals. New Zealand made a rollicking start to the Super 12 stage at the Sydney Cricket Ground last month when it thrashed host Australia by 89 runs, a win that avenged a defeat in last year’s World T20 final and a margin that ultimately cost the defending champions a spot in the semifinals.
Glenn Phillips smashed a century at the SCG later to outscore Sri Lanka as the Kiwis topped Group 1 on superior net run-rate after finishing equal on seven competition points with England and Australia. Pakistan got a barely believable entry into the semis after South Africa’s shocking 13-run loss to Netherlands on Sunday, one of the biggest upsets in a global limited-overs tournament. Now Pakistan is one win away from a final.
Had South Africa not stumbled yet again in a major ICC event, Pakistan’s win over Bangladesh wouldn’t have been enough to lift Babar Azam's lineup into the playoff stage. Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden, working as a team mentor for Pakistan, described the combination of results as a “Magic day.”
Pakistan had a bumpy start but, like 2021 runners-up New Zealand, has fond memories of SCG where Shadab Khan’s brilliant maiden T20 international half-century and two wickets in two balls led them to victory over South Africa in the group stage. After starting with back-to-back last-over losses in Group 2 to archrival India and Zimbabwe, Pakistan regrouped with wins over Netherlands, South Africa and Bangladesh but still needed a favour from Netherlands to sneak into the semifinals for a record sixth time.
Match Details
Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semifinal
Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
Date & Time: November 9 at 130 PM IST
Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app
PAK vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semifinal Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway
Batters: Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shan Masood, Glenn Phillips
All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Mitchell Santner
Bowlers: Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Trent Boult, Tim Southee
Captain: Glenn Phillips
Vice-captain: Shaheen Shah Afridi
Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semifinal match Predicted 11
Pakistan: Babar Azam(C), Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (C), Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee
