NewsCricket
SRI LANKA VS PAKISTAN

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20I Asia Cup 2022 Final Highlights: Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 23 runs to lift 6th Asia Cup title

Follow LIVE score and updates of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2022 final from Dubai International Stadium here. 

 

Written By  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 11:37 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20I Asia Cup 2022 Final Highlights: Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 23 runs to lift 6th Asia Cup title
LIVE Blog

Sri Lanka will look to earn their sixth Asia Cup title while Pakistan will strive to end their long title gap in the continental tournament when the two teams clash in the final on Sunday. Both teams have squared off against each other in Asia Cup finals thrice and the islanders have won twice. Sri Lanka won in 1986 and 2014 while Pakistan won in 2000.

Sri Lanka won tournaments in 1986, 1997, 2004, 2008 and 2014. They are the second-most successful team in tournament history after India, which has won seven titles. Pakistan has won the title twice - in 2000 and 2012. Sri Lanka started their Asia Cup 2022 campaign on a poor note with a loss to Afghanistan by eight wickets. But they bounced back in their next Group game, defeating Bangladesh by two wickets in a thriller, qualifying for the Super Four phase of the tournament. Sri Lanka have outdone the competition in tight matches, defeating Afghanistan, India and Pakistan.
They finished the Super Four phase at the top of the table with three wins in three games.

11 September 2022
23:30 PM

That is it from the live blog of Asia Cup 2022!

It was a superb tournament where most of the games went down the wire. This is your host Akash Kharade signing off, untill next time.

23:29 PM
23:29 PM

Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 23 runs

Right from B Rajapaksa and W Hasaranga's brilliant partnership to outstanding spell by Pramod Madushan to dismiss Pakistan's top order followed by three wicket over by Hasaranga helped Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 23 runs. This is sixth title for Sri Lanka in Asia Cup. First time in the tournament they defended one. Five wins on the trot for SL.

23:09 PM
23:08 PM

PAK 116/7 (17.2)  CRR: 6.69  REQ: 20.62

Three wickets for Wanindu Hasarang in one over and the game is all over for Pakistan. Sri Lanka crusing towards victory.

Pakistan need 55 runs in 16 balls

23:07 PM
22:52 PM

M Nawaz gone! Pakistan need miracle from from someone

PAK 102/4 (15.2) CRR: 6.65 REQ: 14.79

Pakistan need 69 runs in 28 balls

22:47 PM

Match going down the wire!- SL vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates

Pakistan need big hits and they need it now. Sri Lanka are crusining towards win.

PAK 101/3 (15)  CRR: 6.73  REQ: 14

Pakistan need 70 runs in 30 balls

22:44 PM

Pramod Madushan provides breakthrough, Iftikhar Ahmed out - SL vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates

Just when Pakistan wanted to up the anti and score quick runs Sri Lanka got the breakthrough with the wicket of Iftikhar Ahmed. All eyes are on Rizwan he needs to fire now as he has played 45 balls for his 47.

PAK 97/3 (14)  CRR: 6.93  REQ: 12.33

22:37 PM
22:37 PM

22:09 PM

M Rizwan playing anchor role - SL vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates

Pakistan opener is once again playing the anchor rile after two quick wickets. He has the skills to tackle the Sri Lankan spinners. PAK need a fifty run partnership and then the lower middle order can take the game.

22:06 PM
22:05 PM

Two wickets and SL are back in the game!

Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman are back in the dugout as SL bounce back with back to back wickets. Pramod Madushan is the hero for Sri Lanka.

21:25 PM

Here we go then! 11 balls bowled in first over - SL vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates

Probably the longest first over you have ever seen. First ball was bowled after five back to back wide deliveries. Sri Lanka had worst possible start.

21:24 PM
21:23 PM

SL post 170/6 after being 58/5 - SL vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates

All hail the KING! Bhanuka Rajapaksa single handedly took Sri Lanka out of trouble with a magnificent innings of 71 runs in 45 balls with the help of six boundaries and three sixes. The southpaw batted with strike rate of 157. Pakistan will have to bat really well to chase down 171.

21:04 PM

Fifty for Bhanuka Rajapaksa  - SL vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates

With three out of top five batters gone with single digit score, Sri Lanka wanted a big knock from Bhanuka Rajapaksa and he delivered. Fifty in just 35 balls for the southpaw. He batter with strike rate of 141.

20:55 PM

Bhanuka Rajapaksa inching towards fifty - SL vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates

IPL experince is coming handy I guess. Sri Lanka are back in the game with 136/6 in 17 overs. Bhanuka is playing on 45 with 32 while Chamika Karunaratne is batting one 10 with a big six in it.

20:54 PM
20:24 PM

Haris Rauf provides breakthrough

SL vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates: Pakistan bounce back with wicket of Wanindu Hasaranga. He departs after scoring quickfire 36 in just 21 balls with the help of five boundaries and a six.
 

 

20:23 PM
20:19 PM

Clean bowled once again!

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka is back in the dugout as Shadab Khan picks his first wicket of the match. Half of Sri Lankan side has been dimissed and we are yet to reach the half way mark of the innings. Rajpaksha is Sri Lanka's only hope now.

20:13 PM

Spinners join the party, Sri Lanka lose 4th

Dhananjaya de Silva's 28-run knock comes to an end as Iftikhar Ahmed removed him to give Pakistan 4th wicket. Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Dasun Shanaka, Sri Lanka captain, are in the middle as Pakistan attack with spin from both the sides.
 

20:07 PM
20:05 PM
19:58 PM

Sri Lanka in deep trouble

Haris Rauf picks second wicket of the match. Another Sri Lankan batsman gets clean bowled. There is no better sight than Pakistan bowlers swinging the ball both ways.

 

19:57 PM
19:56 PM
19:53 PM

Excellent catch by Babar Azam, Sri Lanka lose 2nd wicket

A hint of Kapil Dev's 1983 catch as Babar Azam takes a stunner while running behind to remove Pathum Nissanka. Haris Rauf takes his first wicket of the match.
 

 

19:35 PM
19:34 PM

Clean bowled!

Kusal Mendis gone for first ball duck. Naseem Shah kick start the final on high. Pakistan right on top from first over.

19:28 PM

Here we go then!

Pakistan are starting with Naseem Shah while Sri Lanka openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis will look to get a stable start.

19:19 PM

Tricky toss for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is a great team while chasing but they will be batting first tonight. I am putting my money on the Men In Green.
 

19:17 PM

Both team captains at the toss

Shanaka: Would've bowled as well. But happy to bat as it's a final. Openers have stood up. Madushanka and Mahesh have been brilliant. Good sign for World Cup. Record has been good in this tournament. Same team.

Azam: We'll bowl first. Looking forward to the match. Confidence level is high. We've played very well in this tournament. Every match we have new POTM. Shadab, Naseem back. Usman and Hasan out.

19:16 PM
19:15 PM
19:11 PM
19:04 PM

Toss goes in favour of Pakistan

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to field first against Sri Lanka in the final of Asia Cup 2022. Pakistan made two changes in the final playing XI while Sri Lanka went unchanged.

 

18:53 PM
18:45 PM
18:25 PM

Pitch report by Sanjay Manjrekar and Wasim Akram

"This pitch has never been used before. Looks really good pitch. For batting and for bowling. With the new ball, it might swing one or two overs tops. But this pitch is one of the best in this Asia Cup. These pitches have been the best in the world."

18:22 PM

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 FINAL Live Streaming Details

18:20 PM

PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints

 

18:18 PM

I am disappointed...: Javed Miandad says THIS ahead of Asia Cup 2022 final

18:16 PM

Who will win Asia Cup 2022 Final? Aakash Chopra predicts winner - Check Here

17:31 PM

17:28 PM

Sri Lanka's journey to the final of Asia Cup 2022

17:01 PM
16:59 PM

Hello and welcome to Zee news' live coverage of the Asia Cup 2022 final which will be played at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday between Sri Lanka and Pakistan. This is your host Akash Kharade and I will be taking you through all the key updates from the big final. Stay tuned!

 

Photo Gallery

Sri Lanka vs Pakistanpak vs sri lanka 2022sri lanka vs pak live scorepak vs sri lanka scorecardpakistan sri lanka matchpakistan vs sri lanka highlightspakistan vs sri lanka live channelpakistan vs sri lanka pitch reportpakistan vs sri lanka playing 11pak vs sl dream11 prediction today matchpak vs sri lanka matchpak vs sl asia cupsl vs pak finalsl vs pak asia cup final matchpak vs sl today matchpak vs sl predictionpak vs sl last match

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is Rahul Gandhi going to be Opposition's PM candidate?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the special gift given to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Queen's reign who changed Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Pet lovers remember their rights but forget their duties?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 9, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Digital fast to end mobile addiction
DNA Video
DNA: Playing with people's emotions by beautifying Mumbai blasts convict's tomb
DNA Video
DNA: 'Fighting attitude' of Pak team on cricket field
DNA Video
DNA: Statue of Netaji at 'India Gate' after 75 years of independence
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 8, 2022