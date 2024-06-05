Pakistan Cricket Team Players Host $25 'Meet and Greet' Dinner, Face Backlash From Ex-Pakistani Captain Ahead Of T20 World Cup

The Pakistan cricket team and its players continue to spark controversies. Just before the start of their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign, they reportedly hosted a 'private dinner' in the USA, inviting fans for a 'meet and greet.' However, this event wasn't free or for charity; it had an entry fee of $25, which upset many in the Pakistani cricket community. Rashid Latif, a legendary Pakistan cricketer, took to social media to criticize this event organized by the Pakistan Cricket Board and the players.

In a video shared by Latif, fans could meet Pakistan players during the private dinner if they paid $25. Latif and others in the video were shocked by this concept.

"There are official dinners, but this is a private dinner. Who can do this? It's terrible. That means you met our players for $25. God forbid, if something went wrong, people would say the boys are just making money," Latif said in the video.

Unofficial Private Dinner During WC24#T20WorldCup — Rashid Latif | (@iRashidLatif68) June 4, 2024

Presenter Nauman Niaz condemned the 'sad state of affairs' in the Pakistan team, while a fan suggested the price should have been higher if they proceeded with the idea. Latif acknowledged the concept of charity dinners but found a private dinner with a fee unacceptable.

"People tell me that whoever calls the Pakistan players, they just ask, 'how much money will you give?' This has become common. Things were different at our time, we had 2-3 dinners but they were official. But this is highlighted because it's the World Cup. So the players should be careful. The amount of 25 dollars shouldn't be blatantly used like this. You attend 2-3 dinners, but without the commercial angle. You can go for charity dinners and fundraisers, but this is neither fundraising nor a charity dinner. This is a private function with the name of Pakistan and Pakistan cricket associated with it. Don't make this mistake," he added.

T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan's WC Campaign To Begin From Tomorrow Against USA

The Pakistan team will start their World Cup campaign against the USA at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Thursday, June 6. The Men in Green aim to begin their campaign with a win against the USA. In the last edition of the T20 World Cup, Pakistan reached the final but lost to England.Tomorrow Against USA.