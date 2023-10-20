In a thrilling World Cup clash between Australia and Pakistan at the iconic Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Australian opener David Warner lit up the cricketing world with not just his remarkable century but also a unique 'Pushpa' celebration. Warner's 21st ODI century was a testament to his exceptional cricketing skills, and his celebration added an extra dose of entertainment to an already electric match.



The Pushpa Celebration: A Touch of Bollywood on the Cricket Field

As Warner reached his century in just 85 balls, he executed a move straight out of a popular Indian movie, 'Pushpa'. The Chinnaswamy Stadium crowd and fans worldwide were treated to a spectacle as Warner emulated the iconic 'Pushpa' step, capturing the essence of Bollywood in the heart of a cricket stadium. The video of this celebration instantly went viral on social media platforms, with fans from all over the world sharing their appreciation for Warner's unique tribute to Indian cinema.

Dominating Pakistan's Bowling Line-Up

Warner's century came as part of a spectacular partnership with Mitchell Marsh, and together, they tore apart the Pakistani bowling attack. Their 259-run partnership at the top of the order became the second-highest opening partnership in the history of the World Cup, further showcasing their dominance in the game.

Warner, in particular, was on a roll, scoring his fourth successive century against the Men in Green. This remarkable feat solidified his status as one of the most consistent performers in world cricket, making him only the second batsman in ODI history, after Virat Kohli, to achieve the incredible milestone of four consecutive centuries against a single opposition.

Australia Eyeing a Massive Total

Australia's dominance in the match was evident as they aimed for a total well above 400 runs, with Warner leading the charge from the crease. For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi was the sole successful bowler, picking up two crucial wickets. Pakistan had earlier opted to bowl first, a decision that seemed to be challenged by the sheer batting brilliance displayed by the Australian openers.

Record-Breaking Partnership and Individual Brilliance

Not only did Warner make history with his 'Pushpa' celebration, but he and Mitchell Marsh also achieved a significant milestone with their extraordinary partnership. Their 259-run stand was not only a record-breaking achievement for Australia but also a breathtaking display of power-hitting and sheer cricketing prowess.

While Warner was dropped early in his innings, he capitalized on the opportunity, punishing the Pakistani bowlers with a relentless assault on the boundaries. His remarkable batting was complemented by Marsh, who celebrated his birthday with a splendid century, becoming the first Australian batter to achieve this feat in ODI cricket.