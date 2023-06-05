Pakistani Cricketer Mohammad Rizwan's Heartfelt Prayers For Odisha Train Accident Victims In India Earn Praise And Viral Attention

The recent triple train tragedy in Balasore, Odisha, has sent shockwaves throughout India. Considered one of the worst train crashes in the country this century, the incident claimed the lives of 288 people, with over 1,000 individuals sustaining injuries. The catastrophe occurred between 6:50 and 7:10 PM IST on Friday, June 2, when the Coromandel Shalimar Express derailed and collided with a goods train. Subsequently, the derailed coaches were struck by the Yesvantpur-Howrah Superfast Express.

Loss of human lives is always painful as we are all one ummah. My heart and prayers goes to the people affected by the train accident in India. _ pic.twitter.com/8Rsq2TSEoD — Muhammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) June 4, 2023

Railway officials reported that more than 3,400 passengers were on board the two trains when the carriages were lifted into the air due to the impact. One of the carriages was flung upside down, resulting in the passenger section being reduced to a mass of wreckage. This devastating accident has caused loss of life, severe damage to property, and has prompted individuals from various backgrounds, including notable sports personalities, to step forward and offer assistance. Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag, for instance, pledged to support the education of children who lost their parents in the tragedy.

While many expressed their condolences, with Indian cricketer Virat Kohli emphasizing his heartfelt sympathy for the affected individuals, Pakistani wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan also touched hearts with his compassionate gesture. Rizwan extended his prayers to those greatly impacted by the tragedy, stating, "Loss of human lives is always painful as we are all one ummah. My heart and prayers go out to the people affected by the train accident in India." This tweet quickly went viral, earning praise from fans in both countries for Rizwan's empathy and sensitivity.

According to the Chief of the Disaster Relief Force, the rescue operation has nearly concluded. Special trains are being arranged from Puri to Howrah to assist stranded passengers, as train services have been disrupted in the Bhadrak-Kharagpur Railway Section on the Howrah-Chennai main line.

In the meantime, the Railway Ministry has called for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the three-train collision. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw suggested that a signal failure might have been responsible for the accident, speculating that a change in the electronic interlocking system could have contributed to the crash.