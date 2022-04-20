हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

PBKS vs DC IPL 2022: Prithvi Shaw completes 2,000 runs in T20s

Delhi Capitals batter Prithvi Shaw completed 2,000 runs in T20s in the IPL 2022 clash vs Punjab Kings. 

In IPL alone, he has scored 1500 runs in 59 games. 

Earlier, Delhi spin trio of Lalit Yadav (2/11), Kuldeep Yadav (2/24) and Axar Patel (2/10) did the bulk of the damage as Punjab were bowled out for 115 in 20 overs.

Punjab were tottering at 35/2 after losing openers Mayank Agarwal (24) and Shikhar Dhawan (9) early.

Mayank, who recovered from his toe injury that forced him to miss the previous game, started with a cut for a boundary. He then launched into Shardul Thakur, striking three fours in the third over that fetched 14 runs.

But off-spinner Lalit removed Dhawan (9) cheaply, after the left-handed batter's attempted paddle resulted in a nick to Rishabh Pant.

Punjab were soon reeling at 46/3, as Axar struck in his first over removing the in-form Liam Livingstone (2), who was stumped by Pant. Livingstone came down the wicket to have a go at Axar, but the left-arm spinner turned the ball away from him to get Pant into action.

Wickets kept on tumbling for Punjab as Jonny Bairstow (9) gave a sitter to Mustafizur at fine-leg in the seventh over off Khaleel Ahmed (2/21).
Jitesh Sharma (32), who struck five boundaries and Shahrukh Khan (12) tried to resurrect the innings, but managed to add only 31 runs before Axar trapped the former in front of the wickets, as Punjab lost half their side for 85.

From 85/5, it became 92/8, as Punjab lost wickets in quick succession with chinaman Kuldeep castling Kagiso Rabada (2) and Nathan Ellis (0) in the 14th over.

Khaleel got his second wicket dismissing Shahrukh in next over while Rahul Chahar (12) became Lalit's second scalp.

Pacers Khaleel and Mustafizur shared three wickets and ably supported the spinners.

With PTI inputs

