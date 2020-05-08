PCB releases detailed judgement on Umar Akmal's 3-year suspension

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday released a detailed judgement on batsman Umar Akmal's three-year suspension from all forms cricket over corruption charges.

Chairman of the Independent Disciplinary Panel, Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, submitted the detailed judgement on Akmal case to the PCB.

Justice Chauhan had imposed a ban of three years for each of the two charges of violating the PCB Anti-Corruption Code, which will be deemed to have come into effect from the date of Akmal’s suspension i.e. February 20, 2020.

The PCB further confirmed that both periods of ineligibility will run concurrently, meaning Akmal will now become eligible to return to cricket activities on February 19, 2023.

Akmal was charged with two breaches of Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two unrelated incidents on March 17. On April 9, the PCB referred the matter to the Chairman of the Independent Disciplinary Committee after the batsman opted not to request for a hearing before the Anti-Corruption Tribunal.

“It appears that he (Umar Akmal) is not prepared to show remorse and seek apology, make admission that he failed to fulfill his responsibility under Anti-Corruption Code, Article 2.4.4, rather he tried to take refuge under the pretext that in the past whenever any such approaches were made, the matter was reported by him. As far as Charge No.1 is concerned, I do not see any circumstances to mitigate the nature of offence, particularly, when the participant (Umar Akmal) has not cooperated with the PCB Vigilance and Security Department and the investigating team," Justice Chauhan said in a statement issued by the PCB.

“In view of the admission of the participant (Umar Akmal) that he failed to disclose to PCB Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Department, the details of the approaches and invitations extended to him without unnecessary delay. The charge as framed is proved and the participant (Umar Akmal) has rendered himself liable to be punished for breach of Article 2.4.4. Charge No.2, breach of Article 2.4.4 of the Code by failing to disclose to the PCB Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Department of the PCB, full details of the approaches and invitations received by you (Umar Akmal) to engage in corrupt conduct under the Code in respect of matches in PSL 2020," he added.

“It is also admitted by him (Umar Akmal) that he failed to report the approaches and invitation to the PCB Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Department, as required by the PCB Code, Article 2.4.4. In view of the above charge as framed, stood proven and participant has rendered himself to be punished under Article 6.2 of the PCB Code," the statement concluded.

Earlier, Akmal had claimed during an interview that he was offered USD 200,000 by match fixers to leave two deliveries in a match.He had also said that he was offered money to skip games against arch-rivals India.

Akmal had also said that he was also approached during 2015 ICC World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. However, the batsman had failed to mention if he had reported this to the anti-corruption unit or not.