Rahul Dravid celebrates 49th birthday with cake cutting, SEE PICS

Indian men's cricket team coach Rahul Dravid celebrated his 49th birthday on January 11 and while he was busy with the Day 1 action of the third India vs South Africa Test taking place in Cape Town, the team ensured the cake cutting was done post the close of play.

Indian seamer Mohammed Shami posted some pictures of the former Indian captain cutting his birthday cake with team members and suppport staff in attendance.

Here are the pics:

Birthday wishes to our very own Head Coach Rahul Dravid Here's to many more smiles in the future #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/2VsrBTs4mJ — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) January 11, 2022

The Birthday Boy however would have liked a better show from his batters on the opening day of the the last and decisive Test match.

Apart from skipper Virat Kohli, scored a gritty 79, no one stepped up to play a knock of substance. As a result, India got bundled out for a mere 223. SA, at the close of play, were 17 for 1 having lost their leader Dean Elgar. The currently trail by 206 runs.

Dravid would like his bowlers now to do weave some magic and stage an India comeback in order to take control of the game.

Not to forget, the series is st stake and India are very close to writing history in Cape Town, becoming the first Indian team to win a series on South Africa soil.

Catch highlights of Day 1 action in 3rd IND vs SA Test here

Follow live action of Day 2 on ZeeNews.India.com. The match resumes at 1.30 pm IST.

Will rain play spoilsport on Day 2 of the second IND vs SA Test? Check here