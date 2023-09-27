Rajkot Weather Update For India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Will Rain Play Spoilsport?

The excitement in the cricket world is palpable as India and Australia gear up for the third and final ODI showdown at the Saurashtra Cricket Stadium in Rajkot on September 27. With India holding a commanding 2-0 lead in the series, the stakes are high for both teams. As cricket enthusiasts eagerly await this clash, let's take a closer look at the Rajkot weather update to ensure that weather-related interruptions won't dampen the thrill of the game.

Rajkot Weather Forecast

Now, let's delve into the weather forecast for this pivotal match. According to reports from weather.com as of September 26, 2023, there is a slight chance of rain in the region in the lead-up to the game. However, cricket enthusiasts can take a breath of relief as match day, September 27, is expected to feature predominantly sunny conditions. The temperature is predicted to hover around 33 degrees Celsius during the day, making it an ideal setting for a thrilling encounter. As the evening progresses, the weather is expected to cool down to around 30 degrees Celsius, with a mostly cloudy sky and humidity levels around 63%. While there might be some clouds in the sky, the overall outlook is promising, with the chances of rain remaining low.

A Dominant Start

KL Rahul's Indian squad got off to a resounding start by securing a convincing 5-wicket victory over the Pat Cummins-led Australian team in the series opener at PCA Stadium, Mohali. This win gave India a 1-0 lead in the series. In the second ODI, despite Cummins resting and Steve Smith stepping in as captain for Australia, India continued their winning streak, setting the stage for an exciting third encounter.

The Final Tune-Up

With the T20 World Cup on the horizon, both teams are likely to field their World Cup playing elevens in this match, using it as a crucial tune-up before the main tournament, set to commence on October 5. It adds an extra layer of excitement, making this contest one to watch.

A Clear Skies Showdown

Contrary to earlier forecasts of possible rain, the day of the match, September 27, is now predicted to be mostly cloudy, with no rain expected. The temperature is expected to reach a maximum of 34°C during the day, gradually cooling down to a comfortable 25°C as the game unfolds.

Despite forecasts of rain on the days leading up to the match, the likelihood of rain during the actual game remains minimal, at only 6 percent. This bodes well for cricket fans, as it appears that the weather is unlikely to disrupt what promises to be a thrilling encounter between India and Australia.

Match Details

India vs Australia, 3rd ODI

Date & Time: Wednesday, September 27, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa