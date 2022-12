Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Ishaan Kishan SLAMS fiery TON for Jharkhand against Sanju Samson-led Kerala, Arjun Tendulkar bags 2 wickets

Ishan Kishan continued his imperious run as he smashed a second consecutive century to script Jharkhand's fight back against Kerala in their Ranji Trophy Group C match here on Thursday. Less than a week after he blazed away to the fastest ODI double century against Bangladesh, Kishan was a picture of grit and determination in a 195-ball 132 (9x4) as he led Jharkhand's recovery from being 114/4 to 340 all out.

Giving him support was Saurabh Tiwary who missed out on a century by just three runs after being cleaned up by Jalaj Saxena. The duo put on 202 runs for the fifth wicket to revive Jharkhand after Basil Thampi (3/55) and Vaisakh Chandran (2/81) rocked the top-order to have them reeling at 56/3.

For Kerala, Saxena grabbed a splendid 5/75. At close, Kerala were 60/1 with an overall lead of 195 runs as the match seems to be heading for a draw at the JSCA International Stadium . Resuming the day on 87 for three, Jharkhand lost their skipper Virat Singh (30) with addition of just 27 runs. But Kishan and Tiwary saw off the attack from Saxena and

Thampi to bat through the first two sessions. But Saxena triggered the collapse dismissing Tiwary and Kishan off successive overs en route to his five-wicket haul as Jharkhand folded their first innings in 105.3 overs.



Arjun bags Tendulkar bags two wickets



A day after scoring a century in his maiden first-class match to emulate his legendary father, left-arm seamer Arjun Tendulkar grabbed 2/77 on day three of Goa's match against Rajasthan. Arjun dismissed a well-set Mahipal Lomror (63) and Salman Khan (40) in his four overs. Mohit Redkar returned with 3/46 as Rajasthan ended the day at 245/6, trailing Goa by 302 runs. Goa earlier declared their first innings at 547 for 9.