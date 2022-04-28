Ranji Trophy 2022: Bengaluru set to host knockout stages, check details HERE

The Ranji Trophy knockout matches are set to start from June 4 in Bengaluru, starting with the quarterfinals. The league matches of the Ranji Trophy were played before the IPL 2022.

BCCI announced that the knockout stages of the Ranji Trophy 2022 will be played after the lucrative T20 league. The final of Ranji Trophy 2022 is set to be played from June 20.

It is understood that there will be no compulsory quarantine for the players but bio-bubble will be maintained. The teams and the players will have to submit a negative RT-PCR report on their arrival to the venue.

The four quarterfinals will be played from June 4-8. Bengal will take on Jharkhand in the first quarterfinal.

Knockouts of Ranji Trophy 2022 :- 1st QF - Bengal vs Jharkhand.

2nd QF - Mumbai vs Uttrakhand.

3rd QF - Uttar Pradesh vs Karnataka.

4th QF - Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh. All Quarterfinals on June 4th and Semifinals on 12th June and Final will be played 20th June.#IPL2022 — Resanth. (@Cric_Resanth) April 28, 2022

Fourty-one-time Ranji champions Mumbai are up against Uttarakhand while Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh will square off in the third quarterfinal.

The fourth quarterfinal will be played between Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.

The two semifinals will be played from June 12 to 16, while the summit clash of the prestigious domestic championship will be played from June 20.

The Schedule:

Quarterfinals: June 4-8

First Quarterfinal: Bengal vs Jharkhand

Second Quarterfinal: Mumbai vs Uttarakhand

Third Quarterfinal: Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh

Fourth Quarterfinal: Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh

With PTI inputs