Ranji Trophy 2022: Bihar’s Sakibul Gani creates WORLD RECORD with triple century on first-class debut

Bihar youngster Sakibul Gani smashed an astounding 341 in the Ranji Trophy Plate Group match against Mizoram on Friday (February 18) to break the world record for the highest individual score on a first-class debut.

The 22-year-old, who was unbeaten on 136 overnight, toyed the lacklustre Mizoram attack hitting 56 fours and two sixes to get to 341 off 405 balls.

Madhya Pradesh's Ajay Rohera earlier held the record for the highest individual score on debut when he had scored an unbeaten 267 against Hyderabad in Indore in December 2018.

RECORD ALERT Runs

Balls

Fours

Sixes Sakibul Gani, playing for Bihar, created a world record as he became the 1⃣st batter to score a Triple Ton on First Class debut. #BIHvCAM #RanjiTrophy @Paytm A snippet from that landmark knock pic.twitter.com/LXK7F0yA2N — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 18, 2022

The third on the list is former Mumbai captain Amol Mazumdar who had scored 260 on debut way back in the 1993-94 season.

Coming in to bat at 71/3, the Bihar No 5 Gani put together a massive 538-run stand for the fourth wicket with Babul Kumar, who was unbeaten on 229 (398 balls; 27x4, 1x6) when Bihar opted to declare their first innings at 686/5.

Having made his List A debut in October 2019, Gani has played 14 matches in the shorter format with 377 runs and a career-best score of 114 at an average of 31.41.

In reply, Mizoram were tottering for 40/3 in 18 overs, trailing Bihar by 646 runs.

Brief Scores At JU Second Campus, Saltlake: Bihar 686/5 declared; 159.4 overs (Sakibul Gani 341, Babul Kumar 229 not out; Iqbal Abdulla 2/136), Mizoram 40/3; 18 overs.