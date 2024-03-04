Ranji Trophy 2024: Shreyas Iyer Fails To Impress But Mumbai Book Finals Berth Win Against Tamil Nadu

Indian middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer continued his poor long-format form, scoring just three runs before being dismissed during the semifinals of Ranji Trophy for Mumbai against Tamil Nadu on Sunday. Iyer was recently dropped from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Central Contract List for 2023-24 following his recent non-participation in domestic red-ball cricket, could manage just three runs in eight balls before he was clean-bowled by pacer Sandeep Warrier.

The attacking right-handed batter has had a tough few months. From October-November, Iyer had a monumental ICC Cricket World Cup in India, scoring 530 runs in 11 matches at an average of 66.25 and a strike rate of over 113, with two centuries and three fifties. As the seventh-highest run-scorer in the tournament, Shreyas Iyer was the backbone of the Indian batting line-up which played a crucial role in the team's 10-match unbeaten streak to the finals, where they lost to Australia.

Coming to the match, Mumbai secured the victory against Tamil Nadu to book their berth in the finals of the Ranji Trophy 2024 season. Skipper R Sai Kishore's inner voice has played a big role in bringing Tamil Nadu this far but his decision to bat on a seaming wicket against Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy semifinal was wrong, said Tamil Nadu coach Sulakshan Kulkarni on Monday.

In what turned out to be a surprising call which prompted reactions including those from R Ashwin and Saurashtra's Jaydev Unadkat, Sai Kishore put his side in to bat first on a seaming wicket which had Tamil Nadu reeling at 42/5 inside the first session.

Tamil Nadu could never recover as they were shot out for paltry totals of 146 and 162 in the two innings as Mumbai stormed into the final for the 48th time in the Ranji Trophy.

"The moment I saw the wicket I exactly knew what we were going to get," Kulkarni told the media after the match. (Ranji Trophy 2024: 'Lord Is Back,' Internet Goes Wild As Shardul Thakur Sizzles With Century For Mumbai In Semifinal Against Tamil Nadu)

"When I saw that they had played on a different pitch in the quarterfinal and what wicket they gave, (that) moment I realised that this is a seaming-friendly wicket and it was going to be a very tough match, we would have to play really well to win this game. I always speak straightforward — we lost the match at 9'o clock on Day One. Everything was set, we won the toss, as a coach, as a Mumbaikar, I know the conditions well. We should have bowled but the captain had some different instinct."

"Ultimately he is the boss. I can give my feedback and inputs (as to) what kind of wickets and Mumbai's mindset also. (From) 106/7, I knew before the match that this (Mumbai's fightback) may happen.” Kulkarni said Mumbai have the best lower-order in India.

"They are the best (Nos) 9, 10 (and) in India. I told this in the dressing room that their batting starts after (No) 6. I can take the horse to the water, the horse has to drink.” Kulkarni said Tamil Nadu's plans were set for both outcomes of the coin toss.

"We were mentally prepared that whoever wins the toss would bowl first. We knew that we would bowl first. The moment they (TV broadcast) said we would bat first, whatever you say, it goes in the batsmen's minds. That first half an hour (before play) got in the batsmen's minds,” he said.

"When you get into the first over, third ball, your international player gets out and you see the situation… in the first hour we lost the game and the plot. It was very difficult to come back even though they were 107 for seven (106/7)." Kulkarni said ‘instinctive' decision by Tamil Nadu skipper Sai Kishore has worked both ways.

"Again, the instinctive decision, that inner voice, has played a big role. If you can say (it in) the positive way, the inner voice has helped also in reaching the semifinal,” he said.

"In the previous match against Saurashtra, he went at No 3 and scored 65. That was again the inner voice, which has played (out) the positive way. Every captain has a different mindset, then I would say ‘why not, I won't blame the captain'."Other captains in the last 7-8 years must have tried but they did not reach the semifinal. I looked at it from a positive way,” he added.

"Kishore can certainly take 200 wickets."

The former Mumbai player and coach however praised left-arm spinner Kishore as a prospect to take 200 wickets in Test cricket if given an opportunity.

"I have seen many left-arm spinners in last many years. As far as a left-arm spinner is concerned, he is a high quality bowler because he has all requisites to be a successful international player," Kulkarni said.

"He has height, overspin, arm ball, and bounce like Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja). If you play on these kinds of wickets, the way India is playing currently, I think he can certainly take 200 wickets."

Kulkarni, meanwhile, backed Ajinkya Rahane to lead Mumbai to their 42nd title win in the final starting on March 10.

"I am a big fan of Ajinkya Rahane. He has made a big difference to this team though he has not performed as a batter. But as leader he gelled with the team. He is like my student from U-15 days, he was a successful captain of India," he said.

"He captained the team when things were not going in favour for India. He has handled the team in a way that they will now win the trophy under Ajinkya Rahane."