Former Indian men's cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri is known for living life 'King Size'. Shastri is a party animal from his young days when he used to play for India and not much has changed since then.

He posted three pictures of him dancing and enjoying his time in a nightclub in Mumbai. Going by the feel of the pictures, it seemed Shastri was having a time of his life in a party.

His captions were fun to read too.

‘Good mornings’ are optional if you haven’t slept at all.' read one of the captions.

The other caption was: "My family lives in Mumbai and I live in the moment."

However, there could be a twist in this tale too. Shastri might not be actually dancing in a nightclub but shooting for a TV commercial.

Cred has come up with many such 'cool' ads in the past featuring the current Indian coach Rahul Dravid and pacers Javagal Srinath and Venkatesh Prasad. Shastri could be the latest addition to the Cred ads.

Why do we say this? Because the writer of these ads Tanmay Bhat reacted to one of these posts from Shastri.

Nevertheless, the Netizens had a field day, posting some funny comments in the replies of the tweets.

One of the said, looking at the clothes Shastri was wearing: "Sir Ranveer singh ka biopic kr rahe ho kya?"

Check all funny memes and jokes on Shatsri's post below:

You're in her DMs. She's on my VIP guestlist. pic.twitter.com/eJTzoVKMz3 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 20, 2022

My family lives in Mumbai and I live in the moment. pic.twitter.com/22BBncYoDL — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 20, 2022

'Good mornings' are optional if you haven't slept at all. pic.twitter.com/4OhSYEg3Ln — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 20, 2022

Sir Ranveer singh ka biopic kr rahe ho kya?? — Le backbencher ___ (@Climbmastergogo) May 20, 2022

Me after saying Pardon instead of Sorry :- pic.twitter.com/fdenQUxL77 — MainKiyaanJi_ (@shalusterr) May 20, 2022

Back home after disco dance pic.twitter.com/n7PxMOnEMH — Tj (@AbrahamToji) May 20, 2022

Vodka __ pic.twitter.com/B42uWyFD9T — N I K H I L _ (@ImNIKDYA) May 20, 2022

Shastri was known all over the world for his all-round skills. He batted and bowled left-handed and has the record of hitting six sixes in an over in domestic cricket. When he retired, he took up a job in cricket broadcasting and became a commentator. He called many a memorable moments for India, including Yuvraj hitting 6 sixes and MS Dhoni hitting the World Cup-winning six in the final. He later became coach of Indian cricket team, helping India beat Australia twice in their backyard.