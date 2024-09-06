Ravindra Jadeja Joins BJP As Wife Rivaba Shares Membership Photo

Ravindra Jadeja, one of India’s most celebrated all-rounders, has embarked on a new journey outside the cricket field, making headlines with his decision to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The move comes after Jadeja’s announcement of his retirement from T20 Internationals, following India's historic T20 World Cup win against South Africa in June 2024. The cricketer, now 35, is taking inspiration from his wife, Rivaba Jadeja, a successful politician and current MLA from Jamnagar. As he steps into this unfamiliar yet intriguing arena, many are left wondering: Will Ravindra Jadeja contest elections in the near future?

A Cricketing Legend Steps Into Politics



Jadeja’s decision to join the BJP marks a significant shift in his career, one that blends sportsmanship with governance. The announcement was made official when Rivaba shared photos of Jadeja with their BJP membership cards on her social media. The membership drive, spearheaded by BJP National President JP Nadda, recently renewed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s membership, and Jadeja’s participation is seen as part of the party’s strategy to attract influential figures across India.



This move is not entirely unexpected. Rivaba Jadeja’s political journey began in 2019 when she joined the BJP, and she quickly rose through the ranks to win the Jamnagar assembly seat in 2022. Jadeja’s entry into the political fold seems to reflect a similar trajectory, driven by a shared vision of public service and societal contribution. As Rivaba stated in her social media post, their involvement in politics is about using their influence to give back to the community.



A Family United in Politics



Rivaba’s role in Ravindra Jadeja’s political debut cannot be overstated. The two have often been seen as a power couple in the public eye, with Rivaba’s victory in Jamnagar acting as a catalyst for her husband’s political ambitions. Their decision to enter the BJP together symbolizes a blend of their professional successes —



Rivaba in governance and Jadeja in cricket.



Rivaba’s words in her recent tweet emphasized their joint commitment to serving the nation. Her pride in Jadeja’s decision to enter politics was evident, and she highlighted the opportunities ahead for both of them to contribute meaningfully to Indian society. With Rivaba already having established her political credentials, there’s little doubt that Jadeja will receive strong support from both his family and his political peers as he navigates his new career.



The Future of Ravindra Jadeja in Politics



While Jadeja has made his political affiliation clear by joining the BJP, questions remain about his future involvement in elections. Will he follow in his wife’s footsteps and contest in the next Gujarat state assembly election in 2027? For now, no such plans have been officially announced. Jadeja’s political journey appears to be in its early stages, with his current focus on supporting the BJP’s membership drive and learning the ropes of governance.



That being said, Jadeja’s influence as a national cricketing icon cannot be understated. His fanbase and celebrity status will certainly boost the BJP’s appeal, particularly in his home state of Gujarat, where he has long been a beloved figure. Jadeja hails from the city of Jamnagar, the same constituency his wife represents, and his potential candidacy could galvanize public support for the party in the region.



From the Field to the Political Arena



Ravindra Jadeja’s cricketing career has been nothing short of extraordinary. Known for his sharp fielding, aggressive batting, and ability to turn matches around with the ball, Jadeja has been a cornerstone of the Indian cricket team. His retirement from T20 Internationals in 2024 was met with an outpouring of respect and admiration from fans and fellow players alike. Now, Jadeja is channeling the same energy and passion that defined his cricketing career into his new role as a politician. While it’s too early to predict the extent of his political impact, there’s no doubt that Jadeja’s transition from sports to politics will be closely watched by his admirers across the country.