Road Safety World Series 2022: Sachin Tendulkar, Irfan Pathan celebrate India Legends' 2nd title win in special way - WATCH

India Legends beat Sri Lanka Legends in final of the Road Safety World Series 2022 by 33 runs in Raipur on Saturday (October 2) to clinch their 2nd consecutive title. Captain Sachin Tendulkar congratulated his teammates with a special post, praising wicketkeeper and batter Naman Ojha too who slammed a hundred in the summit clash which paved the way for the win. Sachin shared some match-winning moments from the final and dedicated this win to his fans. He wrote: "For India then, now & forever! A fantastic effort from the team to win the #RoadSafetyWorldSeries once again. The way Naman Ojha batted last night was simply brilliant. This is for all my teammates and amazing fans!"

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan who played a big role in India Legends winning the trophy with some all-round performances shared the video of celebration inside the dressing room. He wrote in caption: 'Another trophy in the bag'.

Watch the celebrations of India Legends team below in this video:

The tournament which was organised with an aim to promote the message of Road Safety saw a repeat of the first edition but like last year, the Indian Legends proved too hot for the Lankans to handle. For India Legends, R Vinay Kumar (3/38) and Abhimanyu Mithun (2/27) were the pick of the bowlers as the Karnataka pacers shined on the big stage. The rest of the bowlers picked up a wicket each. It was the first defeat for Sri Lanka Legends in the season and unfortunately, it came in the grand finale.

Earlier in the match, after Tendulkar announced at coin toss that the hosts are going to bat first the crowd broke into a big celebration expecting fireworks from Tendulkar's bat. However, the fans were left stunned as the batting legend departed for a golden duck in the first over. The right-handed batter failed to read the in-swinger from Nuwan Kulasekara and the ball hit the off-stumps cartwheeling after beating him. There was a deafening silence in the entire arena momentarily as it took them some time to realise what had just happened.