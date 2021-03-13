Road Safety World Series, India Legends vs South Africa Legends: Live streaming, tv channels, match timings and other details

Road Safety World Series, India Legends vs South Africa Legends: After enduring a hard-fought defeat against England Legends in the previous encounter, Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends will look to return to winning ways when they take on South Africa Legends at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Saturday. The hosts have already made it to the semi-final, while Jonty Rhodes-led South Africa have 12 points from four games.

The cricket enthusiasts will hope for a splendid show from the Master Blaster, who is yet to fire big since the resumption of the tournament post Covid-19 hiatus. Sachin stood unbeaten on 33 from 26 balls against Bangladesh Legends, while he was dismissed on 9 in the previous encounter against England.

Road Safety World Series | England Legends pacer Tremlett praises Sachin Tendulkar’s fitness at 47

Here are all the details from the clash between India Legends and South Africa Legends

When is the Road Safety World Series match between India Legends and South Africa Legends?

The Road Safety World Series match between India Legends and South Africa Legends will be played on March 13.

Where is the Road Safety World Series match between India Legends and South Africa Legends?

The Road Safety World Series match between India Legends and South Africa Legends will be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur.

What time will the Road Safety World Series match between India Legends and South Africa Legends start?

The Road Safety World Series match between India Legends and South Africa Legends will begin at 07:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 06:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Road Safety World Series match between India Legends and South Africa Legends?

The Road Safety World Series match between India Legends and South Africa Legends will broadcast on Colors Cineplex and Colors Rishtey channels.

How can I watch the live streaming of the Road Safety World Series match between India Legends and South Africa Legends?

The Road Safety World Series match between India Legends and South Africa Legends will live stream on the Voot app and Jio TV.

Full Squad

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, Mohammad Kaif, Irfan Pathan, Noel David, Munaf Patel, Manpreet Gony, Naman Ojha, Pragyan Ojha, Yusuf Pathan

South Africa Legends: Andrew Puttick, Morne van Wyk(w), Alviro Petersen, Jonty Rhodes(c), Loots Bosman, Zander de Bruyn, Roger Telemachus, Garnett Kruger, Thandi Tshabalala, Monde Zondeki, Makhaya Ntini, Nicky Boje, Herschelle Gibbs, Jacques Rudolph, Andrew Hall, Albie Morkel, Johan van der Wath, Paul Harris, Ryan McLaren, Justin Kemp, Lance Klusener, Nantie Hayward, Martin van Jaarsveld, Lloyd Norris Jones

The inaugural edition of the tournament, which was held last year, was called off midway due to the Covid-19 pandemic and just four matches were played. The remaining matches will now take place in the newly-built 65,000 capacity Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur, the only venue for the entire tournament.