Road Safety World Series: Sachin Tendulkar pulls prank on medical staff while taking Covid-19 test, watch video

India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar will be seen in action on Tuesday evening in the ongoing Road Safety World Series tournament as India Legends gear up to take on England Legends in Raipur.

However, ahead of the clash, the batting maestero shared a video of him, in which he is trying to play a prank on the medical staff while taking a Covid-19 test. In the video, Tendulkar can be seen making a noise as the medical staff collects his nasal swab sample. The reaction of the India Legends skipper leaves the medical staff surprised as Tendulkar tries to ease down the moment by saying “Tension aapko hai ya mujhe hai (Are you stressed or me)?” and bursts into laughter.

Tendulkar shared the video on Instagram and wrote, “I’ve played 200 Tests and 277 COVID Tests! A little prank to lighten the mood. Kudos to our medical staff here for helping us to play for a cause!”

India Legends under Tendulkar's leadership resumed their campaign in the tournament with a comprehensive 10-wickets win over Bangladesh Legends. In the clash, Tendulkar scored unbeaten 33 runs off 26 balls, while his former opening partner Virender Sehwag blasted 80 off just 35 deliveries.

Earlier in the day, Sehwag tweeted a video to give cricket fans a peek into Tendulkar’s recovery process ahead of India Legends second game against England Legends. Beside Sehwag and Tendulkar, former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also featured in the video. In the video, Sehwag can be heard asking the physio and Tendulkar if he would be fit enough to play their next match. While the physio sounded optimistic, Tendulkar replied ‘Koshish to yahi rahi hai’.