Road Safety World Series

Road Safety World Series, India Legends vs England Legends: Live streaming, TV channels, match timings and other details

High on confidence India Legends will have the upper hand in this exciting tie for the kind of talent they have at their disposal with Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar in top form. For England, all eyes will be on Kevin Pietersen to take their team home.

Road Safety World Series, India Legends vs England Legends: Live streaming, TV channels, match timings and other details
India Legends' Virender Sehwag (left) and Sachin Tendulkar were in top form in the opening game of Road Safety World Series against Bangladesh Legends. (Source: Twitter)

Road Safety World Series, India Legends vs England Legends: Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends is all set to take on England Legends in the big encounter of the ongoing Road Safety World Series T20 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium on Tuesday (March 9) from 7pm onwards. High on confidence India will have the upper hand in this exciting tie for the kind of talent they have at their disposal. 

For England, all eyes will be on Kevin Pietersen to take their team home, especially after he blasted and entertaining 17-ball 42 against Bangladesh to give them a strong platform for an easy win. However, Pietersen will have to play out of his skin when he plays the in-form bowling of Team India which has been more than effective on these slow wickets. 

Here are all the details from India Legends vs England Legends clash: 

When is the Road Safety World Series match between India Legends vs England Legends?   

The Road Safety World Series match between India Legends vs England Legends will be played on March 9.  

Where is the Road Safety World Series between India Legends vs England Legends?  

The Road Safety World Series match between India Legends vs England Legends will be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur.  

What time will the Road Safety World Series match between India Legends vs England Legends start? 

The Road Safety World Series match between India Legends vs England Legends will begin at 07:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 06:30 PM IST. 

Which TV channels will broadcast the Road Safety World Series match between India Legends vs England Legends? 

The Road Safety World Series match between India Legends vs England Legends will broadcast on Colors Cineplex and Colors Rishtey channels.    

How can I watch the live streaming of the Road Safety World Series match between India Legends vs England Legends?  

The Road Safety World Series match between India Legends vs England Legends will live stream on the Voot app and Jio TV. 

Full Squad: 

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, Mohammad Kaif, Irfan Pathan, Noel David, Munaf Patel, Manpreet Gony, Naman Ojha, Pragyan Ojha, Yusuf Pathan 

England Legends: Kevin Pietersen(c), Jonathan Trott, Usman Afzaal, Phil Mustard(w), Gavin Hamilton, Darren Maddy, James Tredwell, Ryan Jay Sidebottom, Monty Panesar, Chris Tremlett, Chris Schofield, Kabir Ali, Matthew Hoggard, Sajid Mahmood 

The inaugural edition of the tournament, which was held last year, was called off midway due to the COVID-19 pandemic and just four matches were played. The remaining matches will now take place in the newly-built 65,000 capacity Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur, the only venue for the entire tournament.

