Rohit Sharma Gets Thumbs-Up From Sourav Ganguly As The Best Captain For Team India Even After WTC Final Defeat

Sourav Ganguly has expressed his belief that Rohit Sharma is the ideal choice to take over as the captain of the Indian cricket team in all formats, succeeding Virat Kohli. Rohit recently faced criticism from fans after India suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Kennington Oval in London. Despite the loss, Ganguly remains convinced that Rohit possesses the necessary qualities to lead India at the highest level. Drawing on Rohit's successful captaincy of the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he has secured five titles, Ganguly asserted that Rohit has the right attributes to excel as a captain. The former BCCI president defended Rohit's selection by emphasizing that winning the IPL is a more challenging feat than winning the World Cup.

Wow_...Thank god Harbhajan spoke these words infront of Ganguly...Hopefully these words will reach to BCCI officials and they will start preparing good test pitches.#WTCFinals #IndiavsAustralia #RohitSharma_ #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/6cewtiabXq — Sandeep (@UmmaSandeep) June 11, 2023

When asked about Rohit's appointment, Ganguly stated during an interview with Aaj Tak, "At the time when the selectors needed a new captain after Virat stepped down, Rohit was the best choice. He has clinched five IPL trophies and has performed well on the international stage, including winning the Asia Cup. He was the most suitable option. Although we lost the final of the Test championship, we still made it there."

Ganguly further explained that while it typically takes 4-5 matches for teams to reach the semifinals of a World Cup, the IPL demands teams to compete in 17 matches to claim the championship title. Highlighting Rohit's successful partnership with MS Dhoni, who has also won five IPL titles, Ganguly expressed his unwavering faith in Rohit's leadership abilities.

"I have complete faith in Rohit. He, along with MS Dhoni, has won five IPL titles. Winning the IPL is not an easy task as it is a highly competitive tournament. The IPL is more challenging than the World Cup because teams must endure 14 matches before progressing to the playoffs, whereas in the World Cup, only 4-5 matches are required to secure a spot in the semifinals. In the IPL, it takes 17 matches to emerge as champions," Ganguly remarked.

Ganguly's unwavering support for Rohit Sharma as the next captain stems from his remarkable IPL track record and his ability to perform consistently on the international stage. He firmly believes that Rohit's experience and achievements make him the ideal candidate to lead the Indian team in the future.