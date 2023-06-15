Rohit Sharma Takes Family On Holiday After WTC 2023 Final Drubbing, Shares Pic

India Test captain Rohit Sharma has gone on a holiday straight after completion of the World Test Championship 2023. India, led by Rohit, lost the WTC 2023 final by a massive margin of 209 runs. This was India's second successive loss in the final of WTC. India had gone down to New Zealand in the inaugural final in 2021. This time Australia crushed the Men in Blue to lift the mace. Since the big loss, Rohit has been trolled, slammed and brutally criticised on social media. While some questioned his Test captaincy, others pointed out his low scores as well as poor fitness levels.

Rohit chose to ignore the trolling and criticism and and went on a holiday after continiously playing cricket for the last four to five months. Rohit posted a photo from the recent vacation in which his wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira are also there. Interestingly, Rohit chose to not give any caption to this photo as he knew it would bring more hate towards his family from the fans.

Check out the photo posted by Rohit from holiday here:

This photo of Rohit has been liked by many current India cricketers including Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan. Pant's girlfriend Isha Negi too has liked the photo. Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma have also liked the photo.

The rumours of BCCI sacking Rohit Sharma as the captain of India's Test side post the WTC final drubbing spread like wilfdire on social media. However, there is no truth to them. The fact is that BCCI are in no rush to make such a decision as India play only 2 Tests, against West Indies, till December. However, the board may take some harsh calls while picking the squad for the West Indies tour. As per a PTI report, Rohit will captain the team in 2 Tests in the Caribbean. Rohit won't be the captain only if he decides to skip the Tests.