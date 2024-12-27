In the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, the 4th Test at the MCG saw Rohit Sharma take on a role that was both unexpected and highly debated — opening the batting for India. But the move backfired spectacularly, as the Indian captain was dismissed for just 3 runs, continuing a dismal run of form in what has been a forgettable series for the 37-year-old.

Rohit Sharma's Opening Experiment: A Risk That Didn't Pay Off

Rohit's decision to open the innings in the 4th Test came after much speculation. The Indian captain, known for his opening prowess in limited-overs cricket, had stayed non-committal about his position in the pre-match press conference, only to confirm his spot at the top order during the toss. The decision raised eyebrows, with many questioning whether the pressure of his poor form would weigh him down further.

On Day 2, India started their innings in a perilous position after Australia posted a formidable total of 474, thanks to a brilliant 140 from Steve Smith. Rohit's challenge was clear: to provide India with a solid start. However, his innings was anything but solid. Facing Pat Cummins, Rohit attempted a pull shot to a short-of-length delivery outside off. The shot was misjudged, resulting in a top-edge that sailed straight to mid-on, where Scott Boland made no mistake in taking a simple catch. Rohit was sent back for a mere 3 runs, leaving the Indian team in a precarious situation once again.

A Year to Forget for Rohit Sharma

Rohit's struggles have been evident throughout the year, where he has failed to find consistency in Test cricket. His batting performances have been largely underwhelming, with a dismal average of just 25 from 25 innings in 2024. In the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, his scores in four innings have been 3, 6, 10, and 3 — a series to forget for the Indian skipper. His troubles are not confined to the current series, as his overall Test record against Australia’s pacers, particularly Cummins, continues to be a source of concern. In 13 innings against the Aussie skipper, Rohit has scored just 127 runs off 199 balls, falling to Cummins seven times.

The Impact of Rohit Sharma's Struggles on Indian Cricket

Rohit's failure to contribute with the bat is particularly worrisome for India, who are now on the back foot in the 4th Test. As the Indian captain, his responsibility extends beyond just scoring runs; his leadership on the field is crucial. However, his defensive approach to captaincy on Day 2 came under heavy scrutiny. While Australia dominated, particularly through the combined efforts of Smith and Cummins, Rohit's defensive strategy allowed the Aussies to build partnerships and gain a stronghold in the match.

Critics have been vocal, with many expressing disappointment over his casual attitude towards captaincy and his inability to inspire his team when the going gets tough. The criticism is not limited to his captaincy, but extends to his batting, where he has been accused of lacking aggression and commitment at the crease. "That's just a lazy, not switched on, not up for the moment type of shot," said former Australian captain Ricky Ponting, commenting on Rohit's failure to assert himself in the innings.

Australia's Dominance and India's Struggles

Australia, on the other hand, have been in complete control of the Test. After electing to bat first, they capitalized on India’s lackluster bowling attack. Alongside Steve Smith's masterful knock, debutant Sam Konstas set the tone for the Australians with a blistering start. Labuschagne and Khawaja also contributed vital runs, setting up a mammoth total. Smith’s partnership with Pat Cummins, who scored a handy 49, ensured that Australia would be well ahead of India in this Test.

In contrast, India’s response with the bat has been underwhelming. While KL Rahul, one of the few Indian batsmen to show some form in the series, remained at the crease after Rohit's dismissal, the team’s struggles are evident. The Indian bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah, have been up against a well-oiled Australian unit that has capitalized on every opportunity.

The Road Ahead: Is Rohit Sharma's Time Running Out?

Rohit's recent performances have sparked conversations about his future in Test cricket. With the next World Test Championship cycle and the 2025 Ashes looming large, questions around his place in the team are only set to intensify. While his leadership qualities remain invaluable, his batting form is a growing concern.

As India look to salvage the 4th Test, Rohit Sharma’s struggles raise bigger questions for Indian cricket. Can the Indian captain turn around his form and lead from the front, or will his woes continue to haunt him on the international stage?