Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants Women’s Premier League 2023 Match No. 6 Preview, LIVE Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch RCB-W vs GG-W WPL 2023 Match Online and on TV?

Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns with Gujarat Giants in match no. 6 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023. The action packed cricket match will take place at the Brabourne Stadium on Wednesday (March 8). BCCI have announced free entry for all during the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Gujarat Giants (GG) match on the special occasion of Women's Day.

"A special way to mark a special day! Tata WPL celebrates Women’s Day with FREE ENTRY FOR ALL for the GG vs RCB match on March 8, 2023!," read a tweet by WPL's official twitter handle.

Here’s everything you need to know about Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2023 match No. 6:

When will the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2023 match No. 6 start?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2023 match No. 6 will start on March 7, Tuesday.

Where will the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2023 match No. 6 be played?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2023 match No. 6 will be hosted in DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2023 match No. 6 begin?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2023 match No. 6 will begin at 730 pm IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2023 match No. 6?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2023 match No. 6 will be televised on Sports18 Network channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2023 match No. 6?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2023 match No. 6 is available to be streamed live for free on the Jio Cinemas app and website.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2023 match No. 6 Predicted 11

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (Probable XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh(w), Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Megan Schutt, Shreyanka Patil, Preeti Bose, Renuka Thakur Singh

Gujarat Giants Probable XI: Sabbhineni Meghana, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophia Dunkley, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, Sushma Verma(w), Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana(c), Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi