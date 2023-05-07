LIVE Updates | RR vs SRH, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Sanju Samson vs Aiden Markram

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be guests in Jaipur on Sunday to play Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 52 of Indian Premier League. The Aiden Markram-led side is in a desperate need of a win in the season. The Kaviya Maran-owned franchise have now slipped to the bottom of the table with just three wins from nine games. A loss on Sunday against RR can further dent their chances to qualify for playoffs.

RR, on the other hand, have lost momentum a bit after dominating the IPL 2023 points table for a long time this season. Royals lost to Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans in their last two encounters and would be aiming for a win tonight to get back into the reckoning for a top-two finish in the table. Watch out for Sanju Samson, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal and R Ashwin in their lineup.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 match HERE.