LIVE Updates | RR vs SRH, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Sanju Samson vs Aiden Markram

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be guests in Jaipur on Sunday to play Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 52 of Indian Premier League. The Aiden Markram-led side is in a desperate need of a win in the season. The Kaviya Maran-owned franchise have now slipped to the bottom of the table with just three wins from nine games. A loss on Sunday against RR can further dent their chances to qualify for playoffs. 

RR, on the other hand, have lost momentum a bit after dominating the IPL 2023 points table for a long time this season. Royals lost to Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans in their last two encounters and would be aiming for a win tonight to get back into the reckoning for a top-two finish in the table. Watch out for Sanju Samson, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal and R Ashwin in their lineup. 

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, Murugan Ashwin, Joe Root, Kuldip Yadav, KM Asif, Jason Holder, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Kuldeep Sen, Donavon Ferreira, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Harry Brook, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Glenn Phillips, Vivrant Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Sanvir Singh, Umran Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 52 of IPL 2023 on our LIVE blog here. RR look to get back to winning ways cs SRH tonight after suffering two back-to-back defeats. SRH too want some wins under their belt to keep their hopes alive in the tournament. Watch this space for all latest updates from the IPL tie.

