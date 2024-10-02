SA20 Auction 2025: Reeza Hendricks And Richard Gleeson Among The Top Bids For The Third Edition

SA20 League: The third edition of the SA20 auction, held in Cape Town on Tuesday, set the stage for the highly anticipated 2025 season of South Africa’s premier T20 league. With the tournament set to begin on January 9 and culminate in the final on February 8, 2025, all six franchises MI Cape Town, Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Joburg Super Kings, and Durban Super Giants aimed to finalize their squads in this thrilling auction.

Although many teams had already secured their core players during the retention window, the auction witnessed a few high-profile bidding wars and surprising bargain buys as franchises looked to fill out their 19-player rosters.

SA20 Auction: Here’s a look at the most expensive buys this season

1. Reeza Hendricks to MI Cape Town (R4.30 Million)

Reeza Hendricks emerged as the most expensive player of the auction, joining MI Cape Town for a staggering R4.30 million. In a heated bidding war between MI Cape Town and Pretoria Capitals, Hendricks’ price escalated beyond expectations, reflecting his value in T20 cricket.

Known for his consistency and ability to adapt to different match situations, Hendricks will bring stability and explosive potential to MI Cape Town’s top order. His ability to anchor innings while accelerating at crucial moments makes him a key player in the franchise’s bid for the title. Hendricks will complement the likes of Ben Stokes and Rashid Khan, making MI Cape Town one of the most formidable sides heading into the 2025 season.

2. Richard Gleeson to Sunrisers Eastern Cape (R2.3 Million)

English pacer Richard Gleeson became one of the high-profile buys, going to Sunrisers Eastern Cape for R2.3 million after an intense contest with Durban Super Giants. Gleeson, known for his express pace and pinpoint yorkers, is expected to strengthen the Sunrisers' bowling attack, particularly in the death overs.

With his experience in international T20 leagues, such as the English Blast and The Hundred, Gleeson brings valuable expertise to Sunrisers Eastern Cape. Paired with Marco Jansen, he could form a lethal pace duo, providing captain Aiden Markram with plenty of options to control both the powerplay and the death overs. As Sunrisers Eastern Cape look to defend their title, Gleeson’s addition adds much-needed depth to their pace arsenal.

3. Evin Lewis to Pretoria Capitals (R1.5 Million)

West Indies’ explosive opener Evin Lewis was another exciting acquisition, joining Pretoria Capitals for a base price of R1.5 million. Known for his ability to launch an aggressive assault on bowlers during the powerplay, Lewis brings firepower to an already strong Capitals batting lineup, which includes big-hitting stars like Liam Livingstone and Rilee Rossouw.

Lewis’ ability to take on the best bowlers in the world and score quick runs makes him a key player at the top of the order. His inclusion gives the Capitals an explosive left-hand option in their top-order, further bolstering their chances of going deep into the tournament.

The auction's conclusion leaves all six franchises well-equipped to challenge for the 2025 SA20 title, with teams now focusing on preparing for what promises to be another thrilling season of T20 cricket. With the likes of Hendricks, Gleeson, and Lewis set to take center stage, the tournament is gearing up to be one of the most competitive yet.