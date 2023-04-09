Watch: Sanju Samson Hilariously Reminds Head Coach Kumar Sangakkara Of His Catch, Rajasthan Royals Dressing Room Videos Goes Viral

Rajasthan Royals continue to be a dominant team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season, with two victories in three matches, placing them in the top half of the season. Following their recent triumph over Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan's head coach, Kumar Sangakkara, praised the team's skipper, Sanju Samson, for his exceptional leadership skills. During the dressing room speech, Sangakkara commended Samson's decision-making abilities in managing the bowlers, stating that he was unafraid to take risks and make bold moves.

Catch so good, Sanju had to remind Sanga... _ pic.twitter.com/S0kJLe5FTu — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 9, 2023

However, in the middle of Sangakkara's speech, Samson reminded him of something that he had left out. "Sorry, forgot the catch. Fantastic catch. Brilliant," Sangakkara responded after the reminder. This humorous moment exemplified the team's camaraderie and positive spirit.

Samson also shared his thoughts on his own performance during the game, saying, "Almost everything went to plan. I think me not scoring runs didn't go plan (laughs). The way I play this format, I take a few balls to settle in and then go out there and express myself. Those 40-50 runs at a quick rate with Jos going through with his business. My role in the team is very clear. Just got the feel I would take that kind of a catch."

Samson also discussed the challenges the team had faced due to the wet ball conditions. "Last game when we played here, it was a swimming pool, and we were not able to keep the ball dry. We will have to get used to wet balls. Yuzi and Ash bhai know how to do it with the wet ball. I think Ashwin is always looking at the batter. The ball being new was very crucial for us, and Ash bhai got through two important overs," he said.

Currently, the Rajasthan Royals are in a good rhythm with two victories in three matches and a Net Run Rate of +2.067. With their strong team dynamic and impressive performance, they will likely remain a force to be reckoned with throughout the season.