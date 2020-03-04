Shafali Verma Number 1 in ICC Women’s T20I Batswomen rankings, England spinner Sophie Ecclestone top bowler

Shafali Verma, the 16-year-old explosive India opener, and England spinner Sophie Ecclestone have not only made their mark in the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 but are also ranked Number 1 in the batswomen and bowlers ranking issued by the world cricket body on Wednesday (March 4, 2020). Shafali Verma and Sophie Ecclestone will be playing in the first semifinal of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 on Thursday (March 5) at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground in Australia when India and England face off.
Shafali’s explosive batting at the top of the order saw her score 161 runs in four innings including knocks of 47 and 46 against Sri Lanka and New Zealand, which helped her become only the second India batter after Mithali Raj to top the Women’s T20I batting rankings. India won all their four league matches to top Group A and storm into the semifinals.
The young Indian batswoman dethrones New Zealand’s Suzie Bates, who had been the top batter since October 2018 after wresting the spot from West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor.
Sophie Ecclestone, who took eight wickets in four matches including a best of three for seven against the West Indies, is the first England bowler to be number one since Anya Shrubsole in April 2016 and the first England spinner at the top since Danni Hazell in August 2015.
Some fine performances across teams saw a number of batters and bowlers move up the rankings including those who could not make it to the knockout-stage of the 10-team tournament. Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu moved from 18th to 14th spot for batters. England’s Nat Sciver is again in the top 10 and captain Heather Knight in the top 15 for the first time, South Africa opener Laura Wolvaardt has advanced 23 places to 44th, Pakistan’s Aliya Riaz has gained 24 places and is 48th while New Zealand’s Maddy Green is in the top 100 after advancing 28 slots.
In the bowlers’ list, leg-spinners Amelia Kerr of New Zealand (up two places to fourth), India’s Poonam Yadav (up four places to eighth) and Australia’s George Wareham (up nine places to 10th) have all made significant gains in the latest rankings update. Other bowlers to advance include new-ball bowler Diana Baig of Pakistan (up 34 places to 13th), Shashikala Siriwardena of Sri Lanka (up seven places to 14th), Anya Shrubsole of England (up five places to 17th), Dane van Niekerk of South Africa (up 12 places to joint-22nd) and Shikha Pandey of India (up 23 places to joint-22nd).
New Zealand captain Sophie Devine is now the sole number one all-rounder after coming into the tournament as a joint number one along with Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry. India’s Deepti Sharma has advanced nine places to seventh, the first time that she is among the top 10 in the all-rounders’ list after also moving up to 53rd among batters.
Australia remain at the top of the MRF Tyres ICC Women’s T20I Team Rankings with 290 points and England in second position with 278.
MRF Tyres ICC Women’s T20I Player Rankings (as of 4 March after the league phase of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020)
|Batswomen (top 10)
|Rank
|(+/-)
|Player
|Team
|Pts
|Avge
|S/R
|Highest Rating
|1
|(+19)
|Shafali Verma
|India
|761!
|28.52
|147
|761 v SL at Melbourne 2020
|2
|(-1)
|Suzie Bates
|NZ
|750
|30.3
|112
|770 v Pak at Guyana 2018
|3
|( - )
|Beth Mooney
|Aus
|746
|36.37
|123
|766 v India at Mumbai 2018
|4
|(-2)
|Sophie Devine
|NZ
|742
|31.36
|127
|749 v SL at Perth 2020
|5
|( - )
|Meg Lanning
|Aus
|708
|35.82
|117
|785 v WI at Melbourne 2014
|6
|(-2)
|S Mandhana
|India
|701
|25.44
|119
|732 v Aus at Melbourne 2020
|7
|(-1)
|Alyssa Healy
|Aus
|689
|24.89
|130
|717 v SL at Sydney 2019
|8
|( - )
|Stafanie Taylor
|WI
|661
|36.39
|104
|836 v NZ at St Lucia 2010
|9
|(-2)
|J Rodrigues
|India
|658
|27.35
|112
|753 v NZ at Auckland 2019
|10
|(+4)
|Natalie Sciver
|Eng
|636!
|25.9
|112
|636 v WI at Sydney 2020
|Other selected rankings
|Rank
|(+/-)
|Player
|Team
|Pts
|Avge
|S/R
|Highest Rating
|14
|(+4)
|C Athapaththu
|SL
|598!
|20.08
|98
|598 v Ban at Melbourne 2020
|15
|(+7)
|Heather Knight
|Eng
|590
|22.78
|119
|593 v Pak at Canberra 2020
|23
|(+1)
|NChantam
|Tha
|546
|22.77
|87
|602 v Net at Deventer 2019
|26
|(+7)
|Nigar Sultana
|Ban
|525!
|23.18
|88
|525 v SL at Melbourne 2020
|38=
|(+7)
|Katey Martin
|NZ
|432!
|18.86
|112
|432 v Aus at Melbourne 2020
|41
|(+4)
|M Kapp
|SA
|426
|19.3
|96
|492 v India at Bangalore 2014
|44=
|(+23)
|L Wolvaardt
|SA
|419*!
|20.26
|100
|419 v Pak at Sydney 2020
|48
|(+24)
|Aliya Riaz
|Pak
|409!
|18.75
|92
|409 v Tha at Sydney 2020
|53
|(+18)
|Deepti Sharma
|India
|387*!
|17.72
|90
|387 v SL at Melbourne 2020
|60
|(+8)
|S Campbelle
|WI
|342
|14.42
|83
|393 v Aus at Sydney 2014
|Bowlers (top 10)
|Rank
|(+/-)
|Player
|Team
|Pts
|Avge
|Eco
|Highest Rating
|1
|(+2)
|S Ecclestone
|Eng
|779!
|15.32
|6
|779 v WI at Sydney 2020
|2
|(-1)
|Megan Schutt
|Aus
|753
|15.85
|5.98
|806 v Pak at Guyana 2018
|3
|(-1)
|Shabnim Ismail
|SA
|745
|18.45
|5.74
|751 v India at Surat 2019
|4
|(+2)
|Amelia Kerr
|NZ
|740!
|19.52
|5.68
|740 v Aus at Melbourne 2020
|5
|(-1)
|Deepti Sharma
|India
|723
|19.39
|5.86
|746 v WI at Guyana 2019
|6
|(+2)
|Jess Jonassen
|Aus
|719
|20.58
|5.39
|722 v Ban at Canberra 2020
|7
|(-3)
|Radha Yadav
|India
|712
|16
|6.21
|769 v WI at Guyana 2019
|8
|(+4)
|Poonam Yadav
|India
|704
|14.22
|5.61
|733 v Ire at Guyana 2018
|9
|(-2)
|Ellyse Perry
|Aus
|702
|19.38
|5.86
|767 v NZ at Nelson 2010
|10
|(+9)
|G Wareham
|Aus
|671*!
|13.5
|5.7
|671 v NZ at Melbourne 2020
|Other selected rankings
|Rank
|(+/-)
|Player
|Team
|Pts
|Avge
|Eco
|Highest Rating
|13
|(+34)
|Diana Baig
|Pak
|658!
|21.57
|5.68
|658 v Tha at Sydney 2020
|14=
|(+7)
|S Siriwardena
|SL
|635
|20.75
|5.8
|690 v Eng at Sylhet 2014
|17
|(+5)
|Anya Shrubsole
|Eng
|612
|14.68
|5.9
|755 v WI at Dharamsala 2016
|19
|(+18)
|U Prabodhani
|SL
|609
|24.42
|5.15
|726 v Ban at Sylhet 2014
|21
|(+55)
|Sarah Glenn
|Eng
|587*!
|12.93
|5.24
|587 v WI at Sydney 2020
|22=
|(+12)
|D van Niekerk
|SA
|583
|20.74
|5.41
|645 v Eng at Paarl 2016
|(+23)
|Shikha Pandey
|India
|583
|23.47
|6.19
|594 v NZ at Melbourne 2020
|28
|(+37)
|Hayley Jensen
|NZ
|562!
|24
|6.67
|562 v Aus at Melbourne 2020
|32=
|(+12)
|R Gayakwad
|India
|546!
|17.71
|6.33
|546 v SL at Melbourne 2020
|39
|(+3)
|A Mohammed
|WI
|513
|17.3
|5.56
|754 v India at Ahmedabad 2011
|46=
|(+7)
|S Selman
|WI
|483
|26.83
|5.65
|561 v Ire at Dublin 2019
|55=
|(+4)
|C Athapaththu
|SL
|444
|31.38
|7.08
|447 v Eng at Colombo (PSS) 2019
|(+19)
|Anna Peterson
|NZ
|444*!
|23.72
|6.88
|444 v Aus at Melbourne 2020
|67=
|(+16)
|Aiman Anwer
|Pak
|417*
|22.3
|6.75
|444 v WI at Karachi 2019
|71
|(+30)
|Nicola Carey
|Aus
|407*!
|22.37
|6.39
|407 v NZ at Melbourne 2020
|74
|(+10)
|R.Padunglerd
|Tha
|396*
|18.15
|5.21
|397 v SA at Canberra 2020
|96=
|(+18)
|Ritu Moni
|Ban
|308*!
|16.68
|5.18
|308 v SL at Melbourne 2020
|All-rounders (top five)
|Rank
|(+/-)
|Player
|Team
|Pts
|Highest Rating
|1
|( - )
|Sophie Devine
|NZ
|398
|405 v Ban at Melbourne 2020
|2
|(-1)
|Ellyse Perry
|Aus
|394
|421 v India at Canberra 2020
|3
|( - )
|Natalie Sciver
|Eng
|349!
|349 v WI at Sydney 2020
|4=
|(+1)
|D van Niekerk
|SA
|304
|387 v Ire at Chennai 2016
|( - )
|HMatthews
|WI
|304
|403 v NZ at Bay Oval 2018
Four-time champion Australia play South Africa in the second semifinal later on Thursday after the India-England match. Both the semifinals are at the Sydney Cricket Ground.