Big blow for Pakistan and a big boost for India as premier pacer Shaheen Afridi has been ruled out of the upcoming Asia Cup 2022. The left-arm pacer has been advised a 4-6 weeks rest by the medical team following an injury to the right knee ligament. Afridi will miss the Asia Cup as well as the home series against England but is expected to return before the New Zealand T20I tri-series and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia. He had copped a right knee ligament injury while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle last month.

Afridi was one of the biggest threats for Team India as he had excelled the last time these two countries clashed. Afridi removed India's opening batters Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in his first spell in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 and dismissed Virat Kohli in his second spell. The Indian camp will be happy to hear the news of Afridi not playing in the Asia Cup.

As soon as the news broke, Pakistan cricket fans trolled Rohit Sharma's Team India for being lucky -

Shaheen Afridi has been ruled out of Asia Cup and the upcoming T20I series against England because of injury. pic.twitter.com/KYM2JF2d88 — m_ (@sadmgurll) August 20, 2022

Shaheen Afridi ruled out of Asia Cup. PAK awam begging PCB to bring back Mohammad Amir & not Hassan Ali. pic.twitter.com/Hc5JWllTfj — Sasti Chawlen (@sheikh_k_tweets) August 20, 2022

Only Left Armer who can replace Shaheen Afridi is @mirhamza_k .

Boy can swing both ways.

Can bowl yorkers.

Has got decent pace

He would be a best replacement of Shaheen Afridi instead of Out of form Hassan Ali@TheRealPCB @babarazam258 @MuhammadWasim77 @TheRealPCBMedia #PAKvIND pic.twitter.com/5mzmAl6dk6 — Mohib Reza (@MRKOfficial17) August 20, 2022

Knee injury ka bhana karke nikal leta hoon warna ROHIT RAHUL KOHLI bhaut marenge......



_ _

Shaheen Afridi _ — Bd.Copper (@copper_bd) August 20, 2022

No Jasprit Bumrah and Shaheen Afridi in Asia Cup 2022__



Batters can breathe easy_#AsiaCup2022 #PAKvIND — Sasti Chawlen (@sheikh_k_tweets) August 20, 2022

Shaheen Afridi ruled out of Asia cup;

Hassan Ali likely to replace him

Me::: pic.twitter.com/sm2J9NekoF — __ (@Ha_RRison24) August 20, 2022

BREAKING: Shaheen Afridi has been ruled out of Asia Cup 2022.



*Meanwhile: pic.twitter.com/3bCU4nTz7s — _||-irtiz-||_ (@irtiz19) August 20, 2022

Shaheen Afridi Ruled Out from Asia Cup...



Indian Top Order: pic.twitter.com/VxYTb4dnPV — Saq!b (@iamSaqibAliAwan) August 20, 2022

#AsiaCup2022 #shaheenafridi

Shaheen afridi ruled out of the Asia cup 2022...some Pakistani fans made fun on bumrah when he is ruled out of Asia cup...

Karma is bommerang _.....

Anyway get well soon #ShaheenShahAfridi pic.twitter.com/ZBTJw2ZfPS — Manohar Manu (@Manohar39543299) August 20, 2022

Shaheen Afridi ruled out from Asia cup

Pct fans after hearing Shaheen Afridi is ruled out __ #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/iDKIdr5LR0 — 152_0_(tota hoa saz hn) (@GURL_SALEHA) August 20, 2022

India's Squad

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Standby: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.

Pakistan's Squad

Babar Azam (C), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.

Checkout the schedule for Asia Cup 2022 below

Group A:

India v Pakistan: 28 August, Dubai

India v Qualifier: 31 August, Duabi

Pakistan v Qulaifier: 2 September, Sharjah

Group B:

Sri Lanka v Afghanistan: 27 August, Dubai

Bangladesh v Afghanistan, 30 August, Sharjah

Sri Lanka v Bangladesh, 1 September, Dubai

Super 4:

B1 v B2: 3 September, Sharjah

A1 v A2: 4 September, Dubai

A1 v B1: 6 September, Dubai

A2 v B2: 7 September, Dubai

A1 v B2: 8 September, Dubai

B1 v A2: 9 September, Dubai

Final: 11 September, Dubai