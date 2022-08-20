NewsCricket
ASIA CUP 2022

Aaj Khush Toh Bahut Honge Tum: PAK fans troll Team India as Afridi gets ruled out of Asia Cup 2022 - Check post

Afridi will miss the Asia Cup as well as the home series against England but is expected to return before the New Zealand T20I tri-series and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 05:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Aaj Khush Toh Bahut Honge Tum: PAK fans troll Team India as Afridi gets ruled out of Asia Cup 2022 - Check post

Big blow for Pakistan and a big boost for India as premier pacer Shaheen Afridi has been ruled out of the upcoming Asia Cup 2022. The left-arm pacer has been advised a 4-6 weeks rest by the medical team following an injury to the right knee ligament. Afridi will miss the Asia Cup as well as the home series against England but is expected to return before the New Zealand T20I tri-series and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia. He had copped a right knee ligament injury while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle last month.

Afridi was one of the biggest threats for Team India as he had excelled the last time these two countries clashed. Afridi removed India's opening batters Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in his first spell in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 and dismissed Virat Kohli in his second spell. The Indian camp will be happy to hear the news of Afridi not playing in the Asia Cup.

As soon as the news broke, Pakistan cricket fans trolled Rohit Sharma's Team India for being lucky - 

 

 

 

 

 

 

India's Squad

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Standby: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.

Pakistan's Squad

Babar Azam (C), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.

Checkout the schedule for Asia Cup 2022 below

Group A:

India v Pakistan: 28 August, Dubai

India v Qualifier: 31 August, Duabi

Pakistan v Qulaifier: 2 September, Sharjah

 

Group B:

Sri Lanka v Afghanistan: 27 August, Dubai

Bangladesh v Afghanistan, 30 August, Sharjah

Sri Lanka v Bangladesh, 1 September, Dubai

 

Super 4:

B1 v B2: 3 September, Sharjah

A1 v A2: 4 September, Dubai

A1 v B1: 6 September, Dubai

A2 v B2: 7 September, Dubai

A1 v B2: 8 September, Dubai

B1 v A2: 9 September, Dubai

 

Final: 11 September, Dubai

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Understand 'management of life' from Shri Krishna
DNA Video
DNA: When will 'thug' bond of pharma company-doctors break?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is AAP scared if the liquor policy is right?
DNA Video
DNA: Special report on the country's unclaimed treasure
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much ruckus over Sanna Marin's party?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: AAP's 'addiction of power' on new liquor policy?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Doctors' hearts swing On Dolo?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Putin offers Russian mothers money to have 10 children
DNA Video
DNA: Taiwan really isn't afraid of China?