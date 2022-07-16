NewsCricket
SHAHID AFRIDI

Shahid Afridi criticises PM Narendra Modi: 'Things got worse after his government came in'

Shahid Afridi also took a dig on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that after he came to power, the relations between India and Pakistan took a beating. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 06:39 PM IST
  • This is not the first time Afridi has targeted the Indian PM.
  • In May 2020 too, he spoke ill about PM, saying that a big disease is in mind of Narendra Modi.

Trending Photos

Shahid Afridi criticises PM Narendra Modi: 'Things got worse after his government came in'

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (July 16) while speaking over Babar Azam's tweet for Virat Kohli. Afridi was asked for a comment on Pakistan captain Babar's support for struggling Indian batter Kohli via a tweet. Babar had tweeted: "This too shall pass. Stay strong." Kohli is going through a lean patch in international cricket at the moment and Babar felt that he should pass on some positive words to Kohli. Afridi, speaking on this exchange, said that the Pakistan captain conveyed a positive message to the world by tweeting in support of Kohli. But at the same time, he also took a dig on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that after he came to power, the relations between India and Pakistan took a beating. 

"Cricket has brought Pakistan and India closer. Babar Azam conveyed a very positive message to the world and I think Virat Kohli should've responded too. Relations were normal between the two countries but it got worse after Narendra Modi came in power," Afridi was quoted as saying on Geo TV news website. 

This is not the first time Afridi has targetted the Indian PM. In May 2020 too, he spoke ill about PM, saying that a big disease is in mind of Narendra Modi. This is what he had said: "I am in your beautiful village, I am very delighted. I was planning to visit you all for a long time. The world is currently infected by such a big disease... but the bigger disease is in Modi’s mind."

Back then, current and former Indian cricketers had slammed Afridi for his ill comments on PM. Shikhar Dhawan had said that even when the world was dealing with a deadly virus, Afridi had time to do politics over Kashmir. Yuvraj Singh, who had earlier campaigned for Afridi's NGO, regretted the decision, and said he will never do it again. Former India cricketer and Member of Parliament Gautam Gambhir had also slammed Afridi for his comments on the prime minister. 

