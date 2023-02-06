Shahid Afridi Flags Daughter Ansha Afridi's Fake Account on Twitter, says his Daughters are not on Social Media

Shaheen Shah Afridi, the star bowler for the Pakistan cricket team, wed Ansha Afridi, the daughter of cricket great Shahid Afridi, on Friday. The wedding took place in a small ceremony, and the reception is planned for a later date. Images of the newlyweds from their private wedding were leaked on social media despite numerous requests from the families.

Announcement: this is to confirm that my daughters are not on social media and accounts impersonating them are fake and should be reported, fake account_ pic.twitter.com/AFKE4qQeh1 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) February 6, 2023

Since then, other Twitter accounts that impersonated the bride have gained popularity. Now that Shahid has made it clear, these are fake accounts. Taking to his Instagram story, the all-rounder shared, "This is to confirm that my daughters are not on social media and accounts impersonating them are fake and should be reported, thanks."

Shaheen previously criticised followers on social media for posting images of Ansha and him from their nikkah. The 22-year-old cricketer acknowledged his gratitude for the love he has gotten by saying, "Alhumdulillah, the Almighty has been very kind and generous. May we always remain as a garment to each other. Thank you everyone for the well wishes and for making our special day even better. Remember us in your special prayers."

He then went on to add, "It's very disappointing that despite many and repeated requests, our privacy was hurt and people kept on sharing it further without any guilt. I would like to humbly request everyone again to kindly cooperate with us and not try to spoil our memorable big day."

Shahid posted photographs from his daughter's wedding on Instagram on Saturday along with an emotional message.

"A daughter is the most beautiful flower of your garden because they blossom with great blessing. A daughter is someone you laugh with, dream with, and love with all your heart. As a parent, I gave my daughter in Nikkah to Shaheen Afridi, congratulations to the two of them," he captioned the post.