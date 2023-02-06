Australia has a chance to beat India in the forthcoming four-match Border Gavaskar Trophy series, which starts on Thursday in Nagpur, according to legendary Sri Lankan batsman Mahela Jayawardene. A four-match Test series will take place in India. Australia and India are presently ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the ICC Men's Test Team Rankings and the current cycle of the ICC World Test Championship 2023, respectively. India currently holds the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after winning the 2020–21 series played in Australia. Australia hasn't won a Test series in India since 2004, but according to Jayawardena, Pat Cummins' team will win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which gets underway on February 9 in Nagpur.

Preps in full swing _ _ #TeamIndia hit the ground running for the #INDvAUS Test series opener in Nagpur _ _ pic.twitter.com/LwJUGZ5hPp February 5, 2023

"I think it's always going to be a great series. I think Indian conditions and how the Australian batsmen tackle that, they do have a really good bowling unit and how do the Indian batsmen tackle that ... it depends on how each team starts the series and who's got that momentum. But it will be fascinating," Mahela Jayawardene said in the latest edition of the ICC Review.

"It's difficult to predict, but being a Sri Lankan, I'm hoping that Australia can go all the way. Probably a 2-1 win for Australia, but it's going to be a tough one," he added.

The astonishing recent run of batsman Shubman Gill has boosted India's chances of successfully battling that powerful Australian bowling outfit.

The youngster's spectacular form in white-ball cricket has given India a significant boost in the shorter formats, and Jayawardene believes he has what it takes to make a similar impression in red-ball cricket.

"He's been very good, he's technically very sound and he's a good player of pace. That'll keep him in good stead against that Australian attack, but it's always going to be tough and it will be a very good series," the Sri Lankan said of Gill.

"He is in great form at the moment and if he converts that into red-ball cricket and have that tempo, maturity, and understanding of the situations and conditions, he'd be a great asset at the top of the line-up for India. He does give them those good starts at a good tempo to put opposition bowling attacks under pressure," he added.

Australia's four-match Test tour of India begins on Thursday, with the fourth and final Test scheduled to begin on 9 March.