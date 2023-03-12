topStoriesenglish2582715
NewsCricket
SHUBMAN GILL

Shubman Gill Breaks Silence On Having A Crush On Rashmika Mandanna

Team India cricketer Shubman Gill had crush on Bollywood actress Rashmika Mandanna, as per multiple reports.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 04:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Shubman Gill Breaks Silence On Having A Crush On Rashmika Mandanna

Team India batting sensation Shubman Gill and Bollywood actress Rashmika Mandanna are creating a buzz around social media as some reports suggested that the cricketer has a crush on the GoodBye movie actress. In an Instagram post reported that Gill revealed that he has a crush on Mandanna. In reply, Shubman cleared the air on whether he has a crush on the Pushpa actress or not.

ALSO READ: IND vs AUS: 'Acha Chalta Hu Duaaon...,' KL Rahul Brutally Trolled After Shubman Gill Scores Ton Against Australia In 4th Test, Check Reactions Here

Checkout Gill's reply below:

"Which media interaction was this, that I myself don't know anything about," wrote Shubman Gill in the comment section to rubbish the reports.

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old has been reported to be dating Sara Ali Khan after the pair were pictured together having a meal in a restaurant which literally broke the internet. During a talk with Sonam Bajwa, he was asked if his dating rumours were true or not, to which he replied with sheepish smile, "Maybe."

Sonam Bajwa then added, "Sara ka sara sach bolo (tell the whole truth)." To this Shubman replied, "Sara da sara sach bol diya (I have told the truth). May be, maybe not."

Previously, Gill was rumoured to be dating Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar while Rashmika is being reported to be dating Vijay Deverakonda, her Dear Comrade co-star.

Coming to cricket, Shubman Gill recently scored another century for India amassing 128 runs, his first Test hundred at home. Gill's century came in the first innings of India against Australia in the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

"Honestly, what I was thinking was, I don't know when I'll get a wicket like this. I don't want to waste this opportunity playing a bad shot. That's what was going through my mind," said Gill on BCCI.tv after the match during his interaction with teammate Cheteshwar Pujara.

"I was still trying to be positive -- keep looking for those singles and that's what we were talking about when we were batting. Just be positive and if they bowl a bad ball, just go for your shots." (Big Blow For Team India As Shreyas Iyer Likely To Be Ruled Out Of Ongoing Ahmedabad Test Due To THIS Reason - Check)

"I am blocking against spinners. I can`t be blocking against fast bowlers as well. You have to balance it out and that`s what I was trying to do."

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Foreign conspiracy against Modi exposed!
DNA Video
DNA: When social worker Savitribai Phule died in 1897
DNA Video
DNA: Saudi Arabia's decision..'lesson' for India
DNA Video
DNA: Seeing Modi's 'cricket diplomacy', the enemy is in 'tension'!
DNA Video
DNA: China and Pakistan should not clash with India
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Goodbye Satish Kaushik!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer Gabriel Garca Marquez was born in 1927
DNA Video
Know What Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says in Cambridge University in China
DNA Video
Jammu and Kashmir : Rahul Gandhi's statement on Pulwama attack
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft corner' for China in Rahul's heart?