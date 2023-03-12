Shubman Gill Breaks Silence On Having A Crush On Rashmika Mandanna

Team India batting sensation Shubman Gill and Bollywood actress Rashmika Mandanna are creating a buzz around social media as some reports suggested that the cricketer has a crush on the GoodBye movie actress. In an Instagram post reported that Gill revealed that he has a crush on Mandanna. In reply, Shubman cleared the air on whether he has a crush on the Pushpa actress or not.

Checkout Gill's reply below:

shubman Gill has no crush on Rashmika

"Which media interaction was this, that I myself don't know anything about," wrote Shubman Gill in the comment section to rubbish the reports.

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old has been reported to be dating Sara Ali Khan after the pair were pictured together having a meal in a restaurant which literally broke the internet. During a talk with Sonam Bajwa, he was asked if his dating rumours were true or not, to which he replied with sheepish smile, "Maybe."

Sonam Bajwa then added, "Sara ka sara sach bolo (tell the whole truth)." To this Shubman replied, "Sara da sara sach bol diya (I have told the truth). May be, maybe not."

Previously, Gill was rumoured to be dating Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar while Rashmika is being reported to be dating Vijay Deverakonda, her Dear Comrade co-star.

Coming to cricket, Shubman Gill recently scored another century for India amassing 128 runs, his first Test hundred at home. Gill's century came in the first innings of India against Australia in the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

"Honestly, what I was thinking was, I don't know when I'll get a wicket like this. I don't want to waste this opportunity playing a bad shot. That's what was going through my mind," said Gill on BCCI.tv after the match during his interaction with teammate Cheteshwar Pujara.

"Honestly, what I was thinking was, I don't know when I'll get a wicket like this. I don't want to waste this opportunity playing a bad shot. That's what was going through my mind," said Gill on BCCI.tv after the match during his interaction with teammate Cheteshwar Pujara.

"I was still trying to be positive -- keep looking for those singles and that's what we were talking about when we were batting. Just be positive and if they bowl a bad ball, just go for your shots."

"I am blocking against spinners. I can`t be blocking against fast bowlers as well. You have to balance it out and that`s what I was trying to do."