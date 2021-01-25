Skipper Dwayne Bravo unveils Delhi Bulls' jersey for upcoming T10 League

Delhi Bulls, one of Abu Dhabi T10 League’s franchises, on Monday launched their team’s jersey for the upcoming edition, which starts from January 28.

Team skipper Dwayne Bravo was present during the unveiling of the new jersey.

The event also had a one-of-a-kind launch, which involved a live virtual engagement with Bollywood actress Sunny Leone, donning the new team graphics. The franchise had earlier decided to retain the actress as the official brand ambassador for the upcoming edition.

Speaking about the launch, Delhi Bulls’ official brand ambassador, Sunny Leone, said, "I have been eagerly waiting for the 4th edition of the T10 league to commence, and I am delighted and honoured to be associated with Delhi Bulls. I am excited about cheering for the team once again, and I really want us to win the league this time. I wish the team and staff all the success in the upcoming season."

The franchise has some big names associated with them including Andy Flower as a coach and some T20 stars like Mohammad Nabi, Evin Lewis, Ravi Bopara, Ali Khan, and Sherfane Rutherford, as players.

Speaking at the jersey launch event, Delhi Bulls’ Owner, Neelesh Bhatnagar, said, “The much-awaited 4th season is finally here, and the team has put in a lot of hard work to make it happen during such trying times. The jersey’s new design is phenomenal, and I just cannot wait to wear it for all the games. Additionally, we are happy to bring Sunny Leone back on board as our Brand Ambassador, and hope we have an enriching and competitive season that leads us to the cup.”