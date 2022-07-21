In what could be a big blow for Pakistan cricket team, their ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi may sit out of the 2nd Test vs Sri Lanka that kickstarts in Galle from July 24. As per a Geo News report, sources close to the team revealed that Shaheen has pulled up a muscle below his knee and may not play the 2nd Test. An MRI scan has been done on the young pacer's knee already and now the team management is going to consult Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) medical board to decide on his participation in the 2nd Test vs Sri Lanka.

Pakistan are leading the 2-match series vs Sri Lanka 1-0 after their historic win vs the islanders in the first Test at Galle that concluded on July 20 (Thursday). Shaheen picked up four wickets in the first innings of the match. But bowled just 7 overs in the second innings without picking a wicket. He had injured himself in the second innings.

The visitors won the 1st Test from an impossible position. They chased down a record total of 344 runs to go 1-0 up in the series, which is also their second-highest successful run chase in this format of the game. Their highest run chase also came against Sri Lanka when they chased down 382 in Pallekele in 2015. With win, Pakistan moved to third in World Test Championships points table with India behind them at number 4. Pakistan's 344 in also the highest run chase ever at the Galle International Stadium.

The star of the match was opener Abdullah Shafique who played a gritty knock of 160 runs off 408 balls to take his side home. His knock included just 7 fours and 1 six. Not to forget, Babar Azam's hundred in the first innings of the Test that helped side set up the game.