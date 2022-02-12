SRH full squad IPL 2022 mega auction: Check Sunrisers Hyderabad team, auction updates and players list

SRH IPL 2022 player list: Sunrisers Hyderabad is owned by Kalanithi Maran of the SUN Group and was founded in 2012 after the Hyderabad-based Deccan Chargers were terminated by the IPL governing council.

The team is owned by Sun TV Network who won the bid with ₹85.05 crore (US$11 million) per year for a five-year deal, a week after the Chargers were terminated due to prolonged financial issues.

The team made their first IPL appearance in 2013, where they reached the playoffs, eventually finishing in fourth place. The Sunrisers won their maiden IPL title in the 2016 season, defeating the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 runs in the final.

However, SRH have not been able to look convincing in their last few seasons. They finished last in the IPL 2021 and the franchise even had to change their skipper in the middle of the tournament as they replaced David Warner with Kane Williamson.

Out of 14 league matches, SRH won just 3 games and failed to make it to the playoffs last season.

Meanwhile, SRH heads into the IPL 2022 mega auction with a remaining purse of 68 crores. The franchise have retained three players and they need to fill up 22 spots with seven overseas players in them as well.

Notably, SRH has the second-highest remaining purse among all teams ahead of the mega auction.

Retained: Kane Williamson (INR 14 crore), Abdul Samad (INR 4 crore), Umran Malik (INR 4 crore) in the retention window.

Players purchased so far in IPL 2022 auction: