Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch SL vs PAK online, cricket schedule, TV timing, channel in India

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will take each other in what is expected to be a high-octane contest in the last Super 4 stage match of Asia Cup 2022. This match would be a curtain raiser of sorts as these two sides will meet each other in the final on September 11 at the same venue. In this match, both teams will be able to analyse each other's strengths and weakness and build their strongest XI for the final.

Sri Lanka started off the campaign on a bad note, with a loss vs Afghanistan. But they only got stronger from thereon. They beat Bangladesh, Afghanistan and India to qualify for the final. They were least expected to make it to the summit clash but Shanaka-led side has done the unimaginable with a brave show. Their win vs India will give them the confidence that they can even beat Pakistan in the final. The Super 4 stage match could turn out to be a good practice game for both the sides, in that regard.

As far as Pakistan are concerned, they got off to a terrible start in the tournament, with a loss vs the arch-rivals India but like Sri Lanka, they also picked up their performances and came back strongly to beat Hong Kong and then India in the Super 4 stage. They then beat Afghanistan in a close-fought contest to qualify for the final and also knock India out of the tournament.

The bat with which he struck the two last-over sixes _@iNaseemShah decides to auction the bat gifted to him by @MHasnainPak for a charitable cause. #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/uCF1loEXCT— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 8, 2022

All eyes will be on Babar Azam in tonight's contest as he is short of runs in this Asia Cup with low scores in the tournament. He has made 10,9,14 and 0 in the four matches he has played so far and if he scores in tonight's clash, it will take the burden off the shoulders of his opening partner Mohammad Rizwan, who has the second most runs in the tournament so far and is behind Virat Kohli.

When will Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup match be played?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia cup match will be played on Friday, September 9.

Where will Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup match be played?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia cup match will be played in Dubai.

What time will Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup match be played?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia cup match will begin at 7:30 PM.

Where can you watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup match on TV?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia cup match will be telecast on the Star Sports network.