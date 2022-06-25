NewsCricket
SS vs NRK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today's TNPL 2022 SS vs NRK match at ICCG, Tirunelveli, 7:15 PM IST June 25

Salem Spartans vs Nellai Royal Kings Dream11 Team Prediction SS vs NRK TNPL 2022 Match No. 4 - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SS vs NRK, Salem Spartans Dream11 Team Player List, Nellai Royal Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips

Jun 25, 2022, 06:25 PM IST

Salem Spartans (SS) will face Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) in match no. 4 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 (TNPL) on Saturday (June 25). Finishing seventh in the standings last year, Spartans will look to improve their performance in this season's tournament. NRK also didn't perform better last year finishing fifth in standings. Both teams will look to win this one and keep their hopes high in the beginning of the season. NRK won their first fixture against CSG with a super-over win over the defending champions.

Match Details:

Salem Spartans vs Nellai Royal Kings, Match no. 4

Venue: Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

Date & Time: June 25 & 7:15 PM 

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar website and app

Dream 11 Prediction SS vs NRK

Wicket-keeper: R Kavin, G Ajitesh

Batters: Baba Indrajith (c), Jafar Jamal, Laxmesha Suryaprakash

All-rounders: Baba Aparajith, Vijay Shankar, Sanjay Yadav

Bowlers: Murugan Ashwin (vc), G Periyaswamy, Athisayaraj Davidson

SS vs NRK Probable Playing XI

SS: R Kavin (wk), S Ganesh, KH Gopinath, Jafar Jamal, Daryl Ferrario (c), Pranav Kumar, Jeet Jain, Vijay Shankar, Lokesh Raj, Murugan Ashwin, G Periyaswamy

NRK: Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Baba Aparajith, Baba Indrajith (c & wk), Sanjay Yadav, Ajitesh G, J Kumar CH, M Shajahan, N Harish, H Trilok Nag, V Athisayaraj Davidson

