The Pakistan cricket team is facing a wave of health challenges as they gear up for their upcoming World Cup match against Australia on October 20 in Bengaluru. The Men in Green are battling not only on the field but also against viral fever infections that have struck the camp.

PCB



Some players got fever in the past few days and most of them have fully recovered from it.



Those who are in the stage of recovery remain under the team medical panel's observation.

Update - Pakistan team will have a training session at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium today from_ October 17, 2023

Fakhar Zaman and Usama Mir Fully Recovered

The good news is that opener Fakhar Zaman and leg-spinner Usama Mir have fully recovered from their respective ailments and are now available for selection for the crucial match. Zaman had been grappling with a knee injury, while Mir had been battling fever. This recovery comes as a relief for the team, especially considering their recent health woes.

Fever Strikes the Pakistan Camp

However, the Pakistan camp has not been without its share of troubles. Opener Abdullah Shafique has been suffering from fever, and pacer Shaheen Afridi and Usama Mir had also experienced fever symptoms, but they have since recuperated. The team's health protocol ensured that players displaying fever symptoms were promptly checked.

Precautions and Safety Measures

In light of these health concerns, the Pakistan cricket team has taken all necessary precautions. All players were tested for COVID-19, and they were also screened for symptoms related to dengue fever. Despite the setback, reports indicate that there is no reason to be concerned about the overall health of the players.

Training Session Cancelled, Rest Prioritised

To allow players to recover fully, the team management has taken the decision to cancel the scheduled training session on Tuesday. Rest is being prioritized, and the squad will participate in a training session tomorrow afternoon. This measure is crucial, considering the pivotal match against Australia is fast approaching.

Mixed Performance in the Tournament

The Pakistan cricket team has had a mixed performance in the ongoing World Cup. They have secured two victories in three matches but faced a disheartening defeat against their arch-rivals, India. The upcoming match against Australia will be a significant one, and the team will be eager to put their best foot forward despite the recent health challenges.

As the Pakistan cricket team battles both on and off the field, the recovery of key players like Fakhar Zaman and Usama Mir is a silver lining for the squad. The team management's vigilance in addressing health concerns and prioritizing the well-being of the players is essential. With the Australia clash just around the corner, the Men in Green will need to channel their energy and focus on the task at hand, leaving no room for the fever to dampen their spirits. The cricketing world will be watching as Pakistan faces Australia, and the team's resilience will surely be put to the test.