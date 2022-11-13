LIVE | PAK vs ENG Final Trending Opinions and Social Reactions: Pakistan team interact with fans in Melbourne
LIVE | Pakistan vs England Final T20 World Cup 2022 Latest Buzz: Follow LIVE BUZZ action from the T20 World Cup 2022 final match between Babar Azam's Pakistan and Jos Buttler-led England here
LIVE | Pakistan vs England Final T20 World Cup 2022 Latest Buzz: Babar Azam’s Pakistan will look to win the ICC men's T20 World Cup title for just the second time in their history and for the first time after 13 years as they get ready to face England in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday (November 13). Jos Buttler’s England are on a roll, having thrashed Rohit Sharma-led Team India by 10 wickets in the second semifinal on Thursday (November 10). Sunday’s final will be a throwback to the 1992 50-over World Cup at the MCG, which had seen these same two sides battle for supremacy. Back then Imran Khan’s Pakistan defeated England to become World Champions for the first time. England, on the other hand, also have just one T20 crown to their name – which they won back in 2010 after defeating Australia in the Caribbean.
Pakistan’s road to the final has been nothing short of a miracle, as they looked as they looked ‘dead and buried’ after losing their first two Super 12 matches to India and Zimbabwe. But a stunning Netherlands win over South Africa and Pakistan’s triumph over Bangladesh ensured that Babar Azam’s side stormed into the semis. In the last-four stage match, Pakistan hammered Kane Williamson’s New Zealand by five wickets with ease to enter the final. The fans are now hoping for a thrilling encounter between both sides in a game that will bring end to a thrilling T20 World Cup 2022. Babar Azam and Jos Buttler will both have their eyes on the ultimate goal now.
Check LIVE Trends and Updates from the Pakistan vs England in the T20 World Cup 2022 Final HERE.
Trends & Buzz, T20 World Cup 2022 Final: Pakistan team enthrall the fans
Babar Azam's Pakistan team interacted with their fans in Melbourne a day ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 Final against England. Watch Pakistan team enthrall their fans in Melbourne here.
One day before the final
One day before the final

PAK vs ENG, Trends and Buzz: Shaheen Shah Afridi or Sam Curran?
The T20 World Cup 2022 final betwen Pakistan and England will be battle of left-arm seamers with a clash between Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sam Curran. Who will come out on top?
The searing pacer & the crafty seamer are ready to battle in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 final!
Afridi or Curran - who'll win this showdown?

Trends and Buzz, T20 World Cup 2022 Final: Babar Azam-Mohammad Rizwan or Alex Hales-Jos Buttler?
The T20 World Cup 2022 final will be battle between two of the best opening pairs - Pakistan's Babar Azam-Mohammad Rizwan and England duo of Alex Hales-Jos Buttler. Who is better, find out HERE.
PAK vs ENG, Trends and Buzz: Wasim Akram RECALLS double-strike in 1992 World Cup
It is throwback time folks! T20 World Cup 2022 final will see the same two sides - Pakistan vs England - competing in a final at the MCG, 30 years after the 1992 50-over World Cup tile clash at the same venue. Pakistan pace legend Wasim Akram recalls his incredible double-strike here.
In his fascinating new memoir, 'Sultan', the great Wasim Akram recalls his seismic double-strike in the 1992 World Cup final, which gave Pakistan one of the great moments in its history.


T20 World Cup 2022 Final, Trends and Buzz: England football manager Gareth Southgate WISHES Jos Buttler's side
Jos Buttler-led England get special wishes from England football manager Gareth Southgate has a special message for the Three Lions ahead of their T20 World Cup 2022 final against Pakistan at the MCG.
Gareth Southgate with a message for the England team ahead of tomorrow's T20 World Cup final!

PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 Final, Trends: Brian Lara wants PAK to win
West Indies legend and former cricketer Brian Lara wants Pakistan to win the World Cup because he wants the trophy to be won by an Asian team.
PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 Final, Trends: Sachin Tendulkar on Team India
'You don't become no.1 overnight...', Watch Sachin Tendulkar's honest remark on Team India's T20 World Cup 2022 campaign.
PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 Final, Trends
Lee thinks THIS Australian is behind Pakistan's success in T20 WC - Check
PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 Final, Trends: Pakistan's Shadab Khan eye 'Player of the Tournament' award
Here are all 9 contenders for POT - Click
Is Shadab Khan your T20 World Cup Player of the Tournament?

PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 Final, Trends: Player of the Tournament
England captain Jos Buttler wants THIS Indian batsman to be named 'Player of the Tournament'- Check Here
PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 Final, Trends: Most runs in T20 WC
England's Alex Hales is in top run scorers of ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The opening batsman scored a brilliant fifty in the sem-final and will hope to continue the same in the final.
PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 Final, Trends: 'THIS Pakistan cricketer can help them beat England in T20 World Cup 2022 final,' says Sanjay Bangar
"I'll probably back Pakistan, because bowlers win tournaments and that's where Pakistan, with the kind of bowling attack that they have, I mean four quality quicks and they have the wrist spin, and if they require they also have the option of a left- arm spinner. I don't think they will use that option that much, but Shadab Khan with the kind of all-round ability that he possesses, the kind of attack that they have, with the reverse swing coming into play at some point in time, we've already seen that. I feel that Pakistan are slightly ahead of England at this moment," said Bangar on 'Game Plan' show on Star Sports.
T20 World Cup 2022 Final, PAK vs ENG Buzz: England gear up for BIG clash
England the champions of ICC ODI World Cup 2019 and now they are just one win away from winning ICC T20 World Cup 2022. They will be the first team to claim both trophies at same time.
T20 World Cup 2022 Final, PAK vs ENG Buzz: Finalists meet!
Pakistan and England players arrive at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) ahead the final of the T20 World Cup 2022. Check video below.
PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 Final, Trends: These 2 umpires to assume on-field duties
Umpires Marais Erasmus and Kumar Dharmasena to be on-field umpires for the final - Read Full News Here
PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 Final, Trends: Possibility of joint winners?
Here's what England coach Matthew Mott thinks
"I suppose the advantage of having lived in Melbourne for six years, realising how often they can get it wrong with the weather forecast, it's a pretty fickle weather system here, so hopefully they've got it wrong. But in saying that, I think the way the ICC (International Cricket Council) have reacted and seeing the forecast, we'll be able to get the 10 overs in at each team think at some stage, there will be enough of a window."
PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 Final, Trends: Captains pose with trophy
Babar Azam and Jos Buttler, Pakistan and England captains, pose with the trophy ahead of the big final on Sunday at the MCG. Check out the pictures below.
PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 Final, Trends: Babar Azam says 'Allah with us'
Pakistan captain Babar Azam's video is going viral ahead of the big final against England in T20 World Cup where he can be heard saying that 'Allah' has given the team the second chace in this tournament and they will ensure they grab the opportunity with both hands.
Watch Babar Azam's viral video here:
PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 Final, Trends: MCG is Ready!
A journalist shared a picture of MCG, a sort of eagle's view of the iconic stadium where the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 will be played on. MCG is ready and hopefull the weather gods will be too come Sunday.
PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 Final, Trends: Pakistan cricketers WAGs!
Do you know that, even at just 22, Shaheen Afridi is already engaged and will marry soon as well. Do you know about the love story of Shadab Khan?
Read our story here to know more about the beautiful WAGs of Pakistani cricketers
PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 Final, Trends: What a World Cup ride for Pakistan
Losses vs India and Zimbabwe had almost pushed them out of the T20 World Cup but the fought back in style. Check out this fan edit of Pakistan team below which is going viral on social media.
PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 Final, Trends: Jos Buttler on his career
England captain Jos Buttler is a rare talent, who was always meant to boss the T20s. He remains one of the most dangerous batters in the world in the format. He has not taken his team to the World Cup final. England Cricket released a video of his where he talks about matches that made him. Watch it below.
T20 World Cup 2022 Final, PAK vs ENG Buzz: Pak prepare for finale
Babar Azam's Pakistan are leaving no stone unturned to prepare for the big final vs England. Watch this go about doing their practice below:
PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 Final, Trends: Mark Wood, Dawid Malan
England coach Matthew Mott drops BIG hint for Mark Wood, Dawid Malan's return in T20 World Cup 2022 final
T20 World Cup 2022 Final, PAK vs ENG Buzz: Weather report
The T20 World Cup 2022 Final on November 13 have provision for Reserve Day in play.
Checkout the Weather report HERE
PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 Final, Trends: Pakistan PM trolled India
Pak PM recalls India's humiliating 2021 defeat after Rohit Sharma-led side lose by 10 wickets to England, Check HERE.
T20 World Cup 2022 Final, PAK vs ENG Buzz: Jos the BOSS!
Pakistan will be keen on getting the England skipper out early in the T20 World Cup 2022 final as he has already shown in the semifinal against India what he's capable of.
PAK vs ENG, Buzz & Trends: Hello!
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the T20 World Cup 2022 final. We will take you through all the reactions and buzz around the final set to played at the MCG (Melbourne Cricket Ground) on Sunday (November 13).
