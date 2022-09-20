T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand announce squad for tournament, Martin Guptill set to make RECORD 7th appearance

New Zealand announced their squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022 to be held in Australia from October-November this year and opener Martin Guptill is set to make a record seventh appearance at the event. The BLACKCAPS batter Martin Guptill has been honoured by his old school, Avondale College in Auckland, on being selected for a record seventh ICC T20 World Cup.

Nathan McCullum and Ross Taylor are the only other New Zealanders to have appeared at six T20 World Cups. The 35-year-old’s inclusion was part of a largely predictable 15-player squad, announced at Guptill’s former high school, for the T20 showpiece in Australia next month. Wellington Firebirds duo Finn Allen and Michael Bracewell have been named for their first senior World Cups and are the only new faces from the side that made the final of last year`s event in the UAE.

Paceman Adam Milne has retained his place in the squad, after the 30-year-old was called in to replace Lockie Ferguson (calf injury) early in the tournament last October. Devon Conway has been named as the front-line wicket-keeper after wearing the gloves in the UAE and the recent series against West Indies. Of those who featured in last year’s World Cup squad, Kyle Jamieson was not considered as he continues his rehabilitation from a back injury, while Todd Astle and Tim Seifert have missed selection.

The BLACKCAPS T20 World Cup squad will first contest the T20 tri-series with Pakistan and Bangladesh starting in Christchurch on October 7. With seven matches across eight days at Hagley Oval, the tri-series will provide fans with their last chance to see the team before they depart for Australia on October 15.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead said the side was excited about the opportunity that lay ahead. “It is always a special time announcing a World Cup squad and I would like to congratulate the 15 players selected today. It is especially exciting for Finn and Michael who are set for their first ICC events, while Martin Guptill is preparing for his 7th T20 World Cup – which in itself is an incredible achievement,” said Stead in a statement by the board.

“It is great to have this tournament so soon after last year’s event in which we played some really good cricket, but could not quite get over the line at the end. With the nucleus of that squad retained along with the exciting additions of Finn and Michael, we should go into the tournament with plenty of optimism,” he added.

New Zealand Squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 and Tri Series

Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

(with ANI inputs)