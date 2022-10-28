T20 World Cup 2022: Pommie Mbangwa's 'heart-stopping' commentary in Zimbabwe vs Pakistan goes viral; Watch

T20 World Cup 2022: It was an unforgettable outing for Zimbabwe in the ongoing T20 World Cup yesterday as they cruised past Pakistan by just one run clinching the thriller and leaving Pakistan on the verge of elimination. While Zimbabwe received praise for their hard-fought win, it's Pommie Mbangwa's commentary that is winning hearts online. Since the match last night, the commentary for the last ball has gone viral on social media.

While Zimbabweans displayed excellent cricketing skills, Mbangwa put on display a 'heart-stopping' oratory that reflected the emotions of not only players but also Zimbabwe supporters. ICC has shared a video on its Instagram account where Pommie Mbangwa, the former Zimbabwean pacer can be seen making the historic commentary.

The video since then has been shared on Twitter and other platforms as it went viral soon.

Zimbabwe punched above their weight yesterday and stunned Pakistan by one run in a nail-biting T20 World Cup match. Defending a modest 131, Zimbabwe stifled the Pakistani batters and picked up wickets at regular intervals to stop their fancied rivals at 129 for eight. For Zimbabwe, Sikandar Raza turned the match on its head in the middle overs with figures of 3 for 25 from his four overs, which included crucial wickets of Shan Masood (44), Shadab Khan (17) and Haider Ali.

Right-arm pacer Brad Evans bowled the final over and returned with figures of 2/25. It was Pakistan's second defeat in as many matches after the four-wicket loss to arch-rivals India in another thrilling contest. For Zimbabwe, it was their first win in two matches. The African side had earlier split points with South Africa following a washout.

Pakistan needed 11 runs in the last over with Nawaz in the crease. Nawaz started by picking up three runs and then clobbered a slower delivery from Evans over his head for a maximum. Evans bounced back brilliantly and dismissed Nawaz in the penultimate ball to bring down the equation to three runs from the final delivery. Shaheen Shah Afridi, though, was run out as Pakistan went for a non-existent second run in an attempt to tie the scores, handing Zimbabwe a famous win.

(With agency inputs)