IND vs NED: Suryakumar Yadav goes past Mohammad Rizwan to become highest run-getter in T20Is in 2022

Star India batter Suryakumar Yadav showed why he is one of the best batters in the T20Is when he smashed 51 off 25 balls in India's 2nd T20I at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday (October 27). Surya came in to bat after the fall of Rohit Sharma's wicket at the end of the 12th over. At that time, the run flow was cut thanks to good bowling by Netherlands bowlers, it was becoming tough to score. Kohli was struggling for big boundaries as well. But just then, Surya took over and started playing his shots. He finished with the first century of this T20 World Cup for himself.

In the process, Suryakumar has surpassed Pakistan wicketkeeper and batter Mohammad Rizwan to become the highest run-getter in the T20Is. That competition however continues as both have plenty of matches left this year. But for now, Surya is ahead in the race thanks to his unbeaten 51 vs Netherlands on Thursday.

Rizwan has taken just 19 innings to score over 800 runs in 2022. In 19 innings so far, Rizwan has scored 825 runs at an average of 51.56 and strike rate of 124.62. Balls faced 662. He has smashed 64 fours and 19 sixes respectively. Suryakumar, on the other hand, has played 25 innings so far in 2022, making 867 runs at an average of 41.28 and strike rate of 184.86. He has faced 469 balls. That also includes one century, and 7 fifties. His total runs include 77 fours and 52 sixes respectively. One must admit that Surya, who bats at No 4, has played T20s better than Rizwan, in terms of number of boundaries, sixes and the strike rate.

India ppsted 179 for 2 at the end of 20 overs in the match. Not to forget, even Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli struck fifties. This was the first fifty for Rohit Sharma while Kohli struck his second back-to-back fifty in the competition. Netherlands had lose 2 wickets by the time of writing of the article in the chase of 180.